Monday, Jan 02, 2017 | Last Update : 09:21 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Cops arrest man for attempting to hack Kareena Kapoor's IT details

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Jan 2, 2017, 8:04 pm IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2017, 8:37 pm IST

The actress's CA Made an official complaint with the cyber cell, post which the arrest had been made.

The accused was reportedly trying to rig her account details for the financial year, 2016-17.
 The accused was reportedly trying to rig her account details for the financial year, 2016-17.

Mumbai: The Mumbai cyber cell has arrested a person for attempting to hack the IT details of actress Kareena Kapoor, according to latest reports.

The actress is currently celebrating motherhood with husband Saif Ali Khan, who were recently blessed with a baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan.

Apparently, the actress's CA Made an official complaint with the cyber cell, post which the arrest had been made.

The complaint was filed two months ago.

The accused was reportedly trying to rig her account details for the financial year, 2016-17.

Actor Hrithik Roshan had also faced the wrath of online hacking in 2016, when an unidentified youngster had hacked onto his Facebook account and gone Live on his profile.

Further details are awaited.

Tags: kareena kapoor, taimur, kareena kapoor hacked, hrithik roshan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Dog attacks family trying to dress it in sweater

2

This sex machines museum in Prague is the first of its kind

3

Crocodile bites selfie-seeking French tourist in Thailand

4

Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap dons Lord Krishna avatar on New Year

5

Video | Toddler asks to play ‘tickle tickle’, Amazon Echo Dot searches for porn

more

Editors' Picks

The government on Monday clarified that customers have the right to say no to the service charge if they are not happy with the dining experience.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Diners can now decide if they want to pay service charge, says govt

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Drunk men molest women in front of cops on New Year

Mohammad Kaif has drawn a lot of flak on Twitter, for posting a picture of himself doing Suryanamaskar. (Photo: PTI)

Mohammad Kaif gets trolled for doing yoga, gives befitting reply

Following Carrie's death, her mother also suffered a heart stroke and succumbed to it. (Photo: AP)

Carrie Fisher's death devastated Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill

Mitron might not sound the same again (Photo: AFP)

Beer pints in pubs at Rs 31 every time Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. (Photo: AP)

Conor McGregor becomes 1st fighter to hold 2 UFC titles

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham