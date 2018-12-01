The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Dec 01, 2018

Entertainment, Bollywood

Nickyanka wedding: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are married in Christian ceremony

PTI
Published : Dec 1, 2018, 6:36 pm IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2018, 6:36 pm IST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Saturday said 'I do' as they exchanged wedding vows as per Catholic traditions.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Jodhpur: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Saturday said 'I do' as they exchanged wedding vows as per Catholic traditions at Umaid Bhawan Palace here.

According to People magazine, groom's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, officiated the Christian ceremony, where the couple exchanged wedding bands by famed jeweller Chopard.

Priyanka opted for a custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown, and Jonas, too, wore Ralph Lauren for their special day.

Lauren is an important designer for the couple not only because he is a close friend of the actor but also because she and Jonas, 26, both rocked Ralph Lauren Collection at the 2017 Met Gala, which took place one week after their unofficial first date.

The couple, who reached the Blue City of Rajasthan on Thursday, are having a dual wedding. The Christian wedding will be followed by a grand Hindu traditional ceremony on Sunday.

The respective families of the bride and the groom including Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth and cousins Parineeti and Mannara Chopra and Nick's parents Paul Kevin Sr and Denise, brother Kevin and his wife Danielle, and brother Joe and his fiancee "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner arrived here on Thursday.

The entire luxury hotel has been booked for the wedding guests.

Priyanka and Nick never shied away from documenting their love on social media since they went public with the relationship in July this year, but they decided to keep their wedding a private affair.

While the guests were asked not to bring mobile phones with the camera at the venue, the entry to the palace was strictly restricted by invitation.

Apart from the family members, Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita, daughter Isha and sons Akash and Anant attended the wedding.

YouTuber Lilly Singh aka Superwomen, Elizabeth Chambers, wife of actor Armie Hammer, British singer and actor Jasmin Walia were present at the ceremony. Salman Khan's sister Arpita also attended the wedding.

Bollywood's favourite wedding couturier Sabyasachi was also spotted among the guests.

Nick proposed Priyanka on her 36th birthday and then they flew down to India for a traditional 'roka' ceremony.

Tags: nickyanka wedding

