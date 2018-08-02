Anil reveals why wife went on honeymoon without him, what'd make her give him 'kick'

Wednesday, Aug 01, 2018 | Last Update : 09:35 PM IST
New Delhi: One of the most evergreen couples of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's awe-inspiring love story will surely melt your heart.
Speaking candidly about his endearing love story to Humans of Bombay, the 'Judaai' star revealed how it all started with a mere prank call.
"A friend of mine gave Sunita my number to prank call me--that's when I first spoke to her & fell in love with her voice! Soon after, we met at a party--there was just something about her. We started talking & became friends," said Anil.
He continued, “We used to discuss this other girl I liked - you know, if I like her or she likes me? Then suddenly that girl vanished, leaving me heartbroken – our friendship strengthened because of that!”
Eventually, he realised it was not just friendship, but something more special and they started dating. He added, "Little did I know that Sunita was the one all along - we started dating organically. It's not like in the movies--I didn't ask her to be my girlfriend--we both just knew."
Further, talking about his struggling days as an actor, Anil mentioned how Sunita was there with him through thick and thin.
Anil said, "She was from a liberal family--a banker's daughter with a modelling career & I was bekaar! She didn't care who I was or what my profession is - none of it mattered!
He added, "I lived in Chembur & she lived on Nepeansea road – it took me an hour to reach by bus. She would start screaming, ‘No come fast by cab!’ & I’d say ‘Arrey I don’t have money’ then she’d say ‘Just come na’ & pay for my cab!"
"We dated for 10 years — we travelled and grew together. She was always clear that she won’t enter the kitchen. If I said ‘cook’ I’d get a kick! I knew I needed to become something before asking her to marry me. I went through the struggle of not getting work, but she supported me unconditionally. "
It was after Anil's first break 'Meri Jung' that he proposed Sunita to marry him the very next day! "So when I got my first break, ‘Meri Jung’ I thought, now house will come, kitchen will come, help will come...I can get married! So I called Sunita & said, ‘Let’s get married tomorrow – it’s tomorrow or never’ & the next day, we were married! I went for shoot 3 days later & madam went abroad on our honeymoon...without me!"
Finally, cherishing the 45 years of togetherness, Anil said it's been years of friendship, love and companionship. "Honestly, she knows me better than I know me. We’ve built our life; our home together. We’ve raised 3 kids & been through ups and downs. But I feel like we’re finally dating now – romantic walks & dinners have just begun!
"We’ve been together 45 years –– 45 years of friendship, love & companionship. They don’t make people like her anymore. She’s the perfect mother, perfect wife & the reason I wake up every morning, motivated. You know why? When I ask her, ‘Arrey, yesterday only gave you so much money’ she says, ‘Woh sab khatam ho gaya..," he concluded.
On the work front, Anil will next be seen in 'Fanney Khan', a one-of-its kind musical drama, revolving around a father who wishes to fulfil his daughter's dream of becoming a singer.
Helmed by Atul Manjrekar, the film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.
It is slated to hit the screens on August 3.