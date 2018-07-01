The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 01, 2018 | Last Update : 10:22 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2018, Spain vs Russia: Time for penalties
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have turned each other’s competitors, here’s how

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 1, 2018, 7:12 pm IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2018, 8:42 pm IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are working on a trilogy ‘Brahmastra’, directed by Ranbir’s best friend Ayan Mukerji.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’ releases next year.
 Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’ releases next year.

Ranbir Kapoor’s name has been shining once again thanks to the response which Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Sanju’ is receiving currently.

Before this, he was in the news for his relationship with young actress Alia Bhatt, who happens to be his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif’s BFF at one point of time.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are working on a trilogy ‘Brahmastra’, directed by Ranbir’s best friend Ayan Mukerji.

While it can be considered that they have grown quite close to each other, especially after Alia has even met the Kapoor family, they are actually in a competing stage at the moment.

‘Sanju’ has released in theatres and is soon going to touch the 100-crore mark, but people seem to have forgotten that Alia Bhatt’s ‘Raazi’ too is successfully running in theatres even now, two months after its release!

The film has crossed the 200-crore mark in its lifetime collection recently, and just like ‘Sanju’, ‘Raazi’ too opened with good numbers and maintained itself in theatres for quite long.

Tags: ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt, sanju, raazi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Photo: Look what 'The Boss' Rohit Shetty gifted Ranveer Singh on the set of Simmba

2

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'dearest' wife Gauri for video reflecting 26 years in Bollywood

3

Muslim woman translates Ramayana to Urdu

4

Tap iPhones to transfer data could help Apple eliminate the Lightning port

5

OnePlus promises three-years of updates to OP users

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMLife

Cholita is the style of clothing worn by many of the country's indigenous women. (Photos: AP)

Women parade on catwalk during Miss Cholita beauty pageant

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham