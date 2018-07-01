Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have turned each other’s competitors, here’s how

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are working on a trilogy ‘Brahmastra’, directed by Ranbir’s best friend Ayan Mukerji.

Ranbir Kapoor’s name has been shining once again thanks to the response which Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Sanju’ is receiving currently.

Before this, he was in the news for his relationship with young actress Alia Bhatt, who happens to be his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif’s BFF at one point of time.

While it can be considered that they have grown quite close to each other, especially after Alia has even met the Kapoor family, they are actually in a competing stage at the moment.

‘Sanju’ has released in theatres and is soon going to touch the 100-crore mark, but people seem to have forgotten that Alia Bhatt’s ‘Raazi’ too is successfully running in theatres even now, two months after its release!

The film has crossed the 200-crore mark in its lifetime collection recently, and just like ‘Sanju’, ‘Raazi’ too opened with good numbers and maintained itself in theatres for quite long.