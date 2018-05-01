The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 01, 2018 | Last Update : 11:52 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Twinkle Khanna threatened with bloody nose over Rustom costume auction

PTI
Published : May 1, 2018, 11:12 am IST
Updated : May 1, 2018, 11:18 am IST

Twinkle Khanna responded to message by an Indian Navy officer, who warned her against auctioning costume piece.

Screengrab from a video where Twinkle Khanna speaks about 'Padman'.
 Screengrab from a video where Twinkle Khanna speaks about 'Padman'.

Mumbai: Twinkle Khanna responded to a message by an Indian Navy officer, who warned her against auctioning a costume piece worn by her husband Akshay Kumar in the film, 'Rustom', saying she "will not retaliate with violent threats but by taking legal action".

The author-producer had recently supported Akshay's announcement to sell off the "actual naval uniform" he donned in the 2016 film, which was loosely based on the 1959 Nanavati murder case.

Khanna received a lot of flak on social media for backing the sale, the proceeds from which would go to "the cause of animal rescue and welfare".

The original message, by Lt Col Sandeep Ahlawat, was shared by senior journalist Sandeep Unnithan on Twitter, who claimed the author was "one of the finest men in uniform" known to him.

In a Facebook post, Lt Col Ahlawat called Khanna's idea of auctioning the costume "as sick as your funnybones jokes/book/blog".

He wrote what Akshay wore in the film, as Commander Rustom Pavri for which he won his maiden National Film Award for best actor, was "a costume and not uniform".

"Indian Armed Forces wives (Army, Navy, Airforce) do not auction their husbands uniforms. Uniform is not a piece of cloth that a producer hands over to cinestars for enacting roles and make some quick bucks. The permission to wear the uniform comes from the office of the President of India. Uniform is earned with your blood, toil and sweat which is placed on the mortal remains of a soldier along with the tricolour," he added.

Lt Col Ahlawat warned Khanna that he will "drag you to the court" if she even made "a feeble attempt to auction this piece of costume in the garb of 'UNIFORM'."

"You touch our honour and we will give you a bloody nose," he added.

Khanna replied to Unnithan's tweet, questioning whether it was plausible to "to threaten a woman with bodily harm for trying to raise funds for a charity".

"As a society do we really think it's all right to threaten a woman with bodily harm for trying to raise funds for a charity by auctioning a uniform used in a movie, a piece of film memorabilia? I will not retaliate with violent threats but by taking legal action! #JaiHind," she wrote.

Tags: twinkle khanna, rustom

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Google marks Dadasaheb Phalke's birthday with Doodle

2

Tripura CM says people should keep cows, not run after government jobs, Twitter reacts

3

Hrithik Roshan shares his Michael Jackson memory on World Dance Day, see pic

4

IPL 2018, RR vs SRH: Visitors pick up second consecutive victory on trot

5

Karan Johar hosts Maheep Kapoor's birthday bash, see video

more

Editors' Picks

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham