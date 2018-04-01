The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Apr 01, 2018 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Baaghi 2 day two collections: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer is sensational

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 1, 2018, 11:33 am IST
Updated : Apr 1, 2018, 11:34 am IST

The high-octane action flick has checked itself in the list of highest opening Bollywood films of all time.

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.
 Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2' which hit the theatres yesterday, has become the biggest opener of this year. Ahmed Khan directed
actioner had another fantastic day as it picked up 20.40 crore net after the huge 25 crore nett on day one. This takes its two day total to 45.50 crore net and it is already the second highest weekend of the year in just two days after 'Padmaavat'.

The film made Rs 25.40 crore at the box office on day one itself, beating Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer 'Padmaavat' which had an earning of Rs.19 crore.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and said, "#Baaghi2 is a LOTTERY... Continues to SURPRISE [the trade] and SHOCK [the pessimists] with SENSATIONAL biz on Sat... Proves all calculations and assumptions wrong... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr. Total: ₹ 45.50 cr. India biz."

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production, the action flick is based on a quest for a lost child

It also features stellar actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda. The film is a stand-alone sequel to 2016 film, 'Baaghi'.

