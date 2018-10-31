The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 31, 2018 | Last Update : 10:50 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex drops over 200 points, Nifty slips below 10,150

PTI
Published : Oct 31, 2018, 10:25 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2018, 10:25 am IST

The BSE Sensex turned choppy after opening higher, and was trading 163.74 points, or 0.48 per cent.

The NSE Nifty saw similar movement, trading 62.55 points, or 0.61 per cent, down at 10,135.85.
 The NSE Nifty saw similar movement, trading 62.55 points, or 0.61 per cent, down at 10,135.85.

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex dropped over 200 points on Wednesday amid rising tension between the Reserve Bank of India and the government.

Investor sentiment turned weak in early session on reports that the government may invoke certain provisions to issue directions to the central bank.

The BSE Sensex turned choppy after opening higher, and was trading 163.74 points, or 0.48 per cent, lower at 33,727.39. It fell as much as 237.65 points on early trade. The 30-share index had fallen 176.27 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 33,891.13 in on Tuesday's session.

The NSE Nifty saw similar movement, trading 62.55 points, or 0.61 per cent, down at 10,135.85. The bourse had as much dropped 79.95 points in morning session.

Rumours were rife that the RBI Governor Urjit Patel might offer to resign if Section 7 of RBI Act is invoked to transfer reserves. Section 7 of the RBI Act empowers the government to consult and give instructions to the governor to act on certain issues that the government considers serious and in public interest.

Tata Steel, Coal India, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, NTPC, IndusInd, Adani Ports, ITC, Wipro and Vedanta are among the top losers, falling up to 4 per cent. While, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma and ONGC were the top gainers, rising up to 2 per cent.

Traders said concerns over RBI governor Urjit Patel's future, after reports suggesting the spat between the central bank and the government worsened, weighed on the market and the rupee.

The rupee dropped by 40 paise to 74.08 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday. Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,592.02 crore Tuesday, and DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,363.04 crore, provisional data available with BSE suggested.

Globally, Asian stocks gained taking cues from a rebound on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei was trading 1.70 per cent up, Shanghai Composite index rose 1.13 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.60 per cent and Taiwan Weighted was up 1.80 per cent in their early sessions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.77 per cent, the S&P 500 was up 1.57 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.58 per cent in Tuesday's session. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nift, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Marjaavaan: Sidharth Malhotra to romance Tara Sutaria in Milap Zaveri film

2

Apple’s new iPad Pro, Mac India prices revealed

3

Dev Patel to make directorial debut with 'Monkey Man'

4

'Train 18', India’s first engineless train worth Rs 100 crore, unveiled today

5

Woman cop at work with 6-month old baby gets transferred to preferred district

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the pictures here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Kangana, Rajkummar, Parineeti, Rhea step out in style

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Deepika, Kareena, Jacqueline, Saif, Sid spotted in the city

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Jacqueline Fernandez, Radhika Apte and many others - our Bollywood beauties dazzled at the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018. Check out exclusive pictures from the event last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Kareena, Alia, Mouni, Janhvi and others dazzle at Awards night

The 20th Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival kick-started with a grand opening ceremony at the iconic Gateway of India. Check out the exclusive photos of B-Town stars who attended the event last night. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

20th MAMI Film Festival: Aamir Khan, Tabu, Radhika Apte and others attend

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanushree Dutta, Sushmita Sen with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town celebrities right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: SRK, Aamir, Fatima, Tanushree, Sushmita and BF spotted in city

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the book launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with BFF Amrita Arora and Karan Johar at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence and Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Harshvardhan Rane with GF Kim Sharma and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Kareena, Alia, Sonam, Sunny, Suhana & others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham