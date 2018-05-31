The Asian Age | News

Thursday, May 31, 2018

Business, Market

Sensex soars 416 points on F&O expiry; GDP data eyed

PTI
Published : May 31, 2018, 4:08 pm IST
Updated : May 31, 2018, 4:08 pm IST

NSE Nifty ended at 10,736.15, up 121.80 points, or 1.15 per cent, after shuttling between 10,763.80 and 10,620.40.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rebounded by over 416 points on Thursday to end at a two-week high of 35,322.38 on a flurry of buying in banking, energy and IT stocks amid a firming trend overseas.

Covering-up of pending short positions on expiry of the May derivatives contracts and optimistic buying by participants ahead of GDP data added to the momentum, brokers said.

The BSE 30-share Sensex took off on a positive note at 35,083.81 and stayed in the green on widespread buying to hit a high of 35,416.03. It finally ended at 35,322.38, up 416.27 points, or 1.19 per cent. This is its biggest single session gain since April 5, when it had surged 577.73 points.

The gauge had lost 259.37 points in the past two sessions.

The 50-issue NSE Nifty ended at 10,736.15, up 121.80 points, or 1.15 per cent, after shuttling between 10,763.80 and 10,620.40.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 492.46 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold to the tune of Rs 1,286.91 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, the Met department on Wednesday said the entire country is likely to get normal monsoon this year, except the east and northeast India, which is likely to witness "below normal" rainfall.

