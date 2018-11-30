The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 30, 2018 | Last Update : 11:54 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex rises over 150 points, Nifty hits 10,900 mark

PTI
Published : Nov 30, 2018, 10:10 am IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2018, 10:10 am IST

NSE Nifty breached the 10,900 mark, and was trading 50.45 points, or 0.46 per cent, higher at 10,909.15.

The 30-share index rose 175.75 points, or 0.49 per cent, to trade at 36,346.16.
 The 30-share index rose 175.75 points, or 0.49 per cent, to trade at 36,346.16.

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex gained over 150 points and the NSE Nifty began the December derivatives series by hitting the 10,900 mark in early trade on Friday on positive cues from other Asian bourses ahead of the two-day G20 Summit.

Rupee's rally to a three-month high also supported the upmove in the domestic stock market. The domestic unit gained 21 paise to 69.64 against the US dollar.

The 30-share index rose 175.75 points, or 0.49 per cent, to trade at 36,346.16.

In similar movement, the NSE Nifty breached the 10,900 mark, and was trading 50.45 points, or 0.46 per cent, higher at 10,909.15.

"Markets have been on a uptrend in November, with Nifty gaining 7-8 per cent from 10,100 levels. This is its highest gain in a month," said Rahul Mishra, AVP (Derivatives), Emkay Global Financial Services.

Rupee appreciation and crude oil prices provided a good support to the market, he added.

Pharma, banking, realty and IT stocks were the biggest gainers on bourses in early session.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 0.42 per cent up at USD 59.76 per barrel.

Top gainers include Yes Bank, Wipro, M&M, ONGC, 

Infosys, SBI, Mauti, HUL, TCS, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid and Sun Pharma, rising up to 5 per cent.

While, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Vedanta, NTPC, Coal India, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, L&T and Kotak Bank were among the top losers, falling up to 3 per cent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 823.47 crore Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 973.31 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Overseas, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.68 per cent, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.23 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index edged higher by 0.23 per cent in early trade.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11 per cent, to 25,338.84, on Thursday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market

MOST POPULAR

1

Fans celebrate their 'Thalaivar aka Rajinikanth's 2.0' release

2

Twilight fan reveals how Edward impregnated Bella despite being a vampire

3

UNESCO adds reggae music to global cultural heritage list

4

DeepVeer wedding: Ranveer knew Deepika’s the one, wanted marriage 3 years back

5

Priyanka Chopra and Facebook come together for live event #SocialForGood

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.

DeepVeer reception: A-lister couple dress up in gold for media, friends

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham