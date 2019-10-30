Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019 | Last Update : 04:53 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex rallies 220 points to reclaim 40,000 mark; SBI spurts 3 pc

PTI
Published : Oct 30, 2019, 4:09 pm IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2019, 4:09 pm IST

After hitting a high of 40,178.12, the 30-share index ended 220.03 points, or 0.55 per cent, higher at 40,051.87.

The broader NSE Nifty jumped 57.25 points or 0.49 per cent to close at 11,844.10.
 The broader NSE Nifty jumped 57.25 points or 0.49 per cent to close at 11,844.10.

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex reclaimed the 40,000-mark on Wednesday, rallying 220 points on the back of strong corporate earnings and expectations of a rejig in tax structure for equity investors.

After hitting a high of 40,178.12, the 30-share index ended 220.03 points, or 0.55 per cent, higher at 40,051.87. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 57.25 points or 0.49 per cent to close at 11,844.10.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included SBI, TCS, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Infosys and Bajaj Auto, rising up to 3.37 per cent. On the other hand, Yes Bank, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance fell up to 2.41 per cent.

According to experts, a proposed review of key taxes such as long term capital gains, securities transaction tax and dividend distribution tax before the Budget has boosted domestic investor sentiment.

Strong earnings delivery from bluechips and meaningful contribution from the corporate tax cut to profits coming through has also boosted market mood, they added. Further, the market is awaiting cues from the US Federal Reserve's policy decision, scheduled to be announced later in the day.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a negative note amid reports of a possible delay in the US-China trade deal. Exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in their respective early deals.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 6 paise to 70.91 against the US dollar intra-day. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.54 per cent to USD 61.26 per barrel. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

The bank has not provided details about the value of the stake sale.

IDBI Bank sells over 0.72 per cent stake in NSE

IIM Udaipur joins this elite group in 76th position.

IIM Udaipur Joins the Prestigious FT Master in Management Ranking 2019

FCA does not have a very strong position in Europe compared to PSA with its French and German brands.

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot in talks to create $50 bn car giant

The Centre had announced this loan package in two tranches -- first in June 2018 amounting to Rs 4,440 crore and the other in March 2019 of Rs 10,540 crore.

Govt's Rs 15,000 cr soft loan scheme to sugar mills moving at snail's pace: experts

MOST POPULAR

1

'Love you Rahul': Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on 'Bhai Dooj'

2

Apple AirPods Pro memes are absolutely savage

3

These Bluetooth earphones can play music from across a football field

4

Vivo U10 review: A complete package under 10k

5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review: All hail the Android tablet king!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham