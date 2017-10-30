The Asian Age | News

Monday, Oct 30, 2017

Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty scale new records on PSB stock rally

PTI
Published : Oct 30, 2017, 4:38 pm IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2017, 4:40 pm IST

Traders said sentiment was upbeat in domestic energy stocks with Brent crude soaring to hit its highest level since July 2015.

Sensex and Nifty ended at fresh high of 33,266 and 10,363 on Monday. (Photo: AP)
 Sensex and Nifty ended at fresh high of 33,266 and 10,363 on Monday. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Market found itself on a fresh high for the fourth session on Monday, with the Sensex jumping 109 points as state-owned lenders extended a rally.

The Nifty closed above 10,350.

The PSB stocks have been on a roll, especially since last last week, driven by the government's mega Rs 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation plan and encouraging quarterly earnings by more blue chip companies.

The BSE 30-share Sensex continued its upward march to touch a new all-time intra-day high of 33,340.17, surpassing its previous high of 33,286.51 recorded on October 27.

But it lost ground due to profit-booking and and settled at a new closing peak of 33,266.16, up 108.94 points, or 0.33 per cent. The Sensex surpassed its previous record of 33,157.22 touched on October 27. In six days, the index has gained 876.19 points.

Similarly, the broader 50-issue NSE Nifty hit a new intra-day high of 10,384.50, bettering its record of 10,366.15 hit on October 27. However, due to profit-taking at record levels, it closed at 10,363.65, still a new high, up by 40.60 points or 0.39 per cent.

It broke the previous record of 10,343.80 reached on October 26.

Traders said sentiment was upbeat in domestic energy stocks with Brent crude soaring to hit its highest level since July 2015 after Saudi Arabia agreed to support the extension of a global oil production cut agreement.  

Tags: bse sensex, nifty, bank recapitalisation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

