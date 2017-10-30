The Asian Age | News

Monday, Oct 30, 2017 | Last Update : 10:31 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex hits new peak of 33,295, Nifty at 10,369 points

PTI
Published : Oct 30, 2017, 10:04 am IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2017, 10:05 am IST

The 30-share Sensex climbed 138.11 points, or 0.41 per cent, to scale a new high of 33,295.33.

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex and the broader Nifty on Monday jumped to new life highs of 33,295 and 10,369, respectively, with encouraging quarterly earnings sending out a positive signal among investors.

PSU, consumer durables, infrastructure and auto stocks remained in the lead. Positive Asian shares added to optimism.

Buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lifted mood too, traders said.

The 30-share Sensex climbed 138.11 points, or 0.41 per cent, to scale a new high of 33,295.33, breaching its previous intra-day record of 33,286.51 hit on October 27.

All the sectoral indices led by PSU and infrastructure were trading in positive territory, with gains of up to 0.98 per cent.

The 50-share NSE Nifty too rose 46.10 points, or 0.44 per cent, to scale a fresh lifetime high of 10,369.15, breaking its previous intra-day record of 10,366.15 touched on Friday.

Stock of Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest carmaker, was trading up by 1.44 per cent as its second quarter net profit edged up.

Others that lifted the key indices to record highs are ONGC, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and SBI, rising by up to 2.51 per cent.

Other Asian markets saw a firming trend as investors tracked a record closing on Wall Street on Friday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading higher by 0.06 per cent while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.35 per cent. Shanghai Composite, however, shed 0.09 per cent on Monday.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.14 per cent higher on Friday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

