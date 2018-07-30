Sensex ends at record closing highs; Nifty breaches 11,300 mark

The 30-share index spurted 157.55 points, or 0.42 per cent, to an all-time high of 37,494.40.

The broader NSE Nifty hit a new high by rising 41.20 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 11,319.55.

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty ending at record closing high, supported by PSU banks as well as energy stocks.

The gauge had gained 840.48 points in the previous five record-setting sessions and closed at an all-time high of 37,336.85 points in Friday's session.

Trading sentiment remained bullish backed by sustained capital inflows by foreign funds and widespread buying by retail investors, driven by strong earnings by some more bluechip companies that helped key indices to scale new peaks, brokers said.

All eyes will be on Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet to decide on its policy rates.

The Reserve Bank is likely to maintain status quo on the key interest rate on Wednesday notwithstanding elevated oil prices and government's announcement to steeply hike minimum support price for kharif crops, experts said.

PSU, oil and gas, banking, power, metal, Infrastructure, consumer durables and realty sector stocks were leading the rally.

Other gainers were SBI, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Coal India, Power Grid, Tata Motors, HUL, Tata Steel, TCS, Bharti Airtel, M&M, NTPC and Adani Ports, rising up to 3.24 per cent.