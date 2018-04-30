The Asian Age | News

Monday, Apr 30, 2018 | Last Update : 11:28 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex tops 35,000-mark, Nifty above 10,700

PTI
Published : Apr 30, 2018, 10:10 am IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2018, 10:10 am IST

The 30-share index again crossed 35,000-mark by surging 228.73 points, or 0.65 per cent, to trade at 35,198.43.

NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,700-mark by climbing 62.70 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 10,755.
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex reclaimed the 35,000-mark and Nifty went past 10,700 on Moday on sustained buying by participants, driven by strong corporate earnings and positive global cues.

The gauge had rallied 468.43 points in the previous two sessions.

All the sectoral indices, led by IT, banking and Teck, were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 1.89 per cent.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,700-mark by climbing 62.70 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 10,755.

Prominent gainers include Yes Bank, Adani Ports, Wipro, Infosys, TCS, SBI, Kotak Bank, L&T, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto and Asian Paints, rising up to 2 per cent.

Shares of Reliance Industries, however, fell 1.43 per cent after it announced plans to shut oil and gas production at its main fields in KG-D6 block in the coming months and begin complying with the government's guidelines for decommissioning facilities in the Bay of Bengal block where output has hit its lowest ever.

The company on Friday reported a 17.3 per cent jump in its fourth quarter net profit on the back of robust petrochemicals margins and telecom arm Jio's maiden profits.

Axis Bank shares fell over 3 per cent on weak earnings declared last week, making it the biggest loser on Sensex.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 633.71 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 759.21 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.56 per cent. Financial markets in Japan and China were shut today for public holidays.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.05 per cent lower in Friday's trade.

Tags: sensex, nse, bse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

