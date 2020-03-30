Monday, Mar 30, 2020 | Last Update : 11:47 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex tanks over 1,100 pts; Nifty slumps below 8,400

PTI
Published : Mar 30, 2020, 10:59 am IST
Updated : Mar 30, 2020, 10:59 am IST

Bajaj Finance was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tanking up to 8 per cent

Representational Image (PTI)
  Representational Image (PTI)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex plunged over 1,100 points in opening session on Monday tracking losses in global equities as unabated spike in COVID-19 cases across the world has hammered economic growth, sending the world into an economic recession.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said the world is in the face of a devastating impact due to the coronavirus pandemic and has clearly entered a recession.

After hitting a low of 28,708.83, the 30-share BSE barometer was trading 855.82 points or 2.87 per cent lower at 28,959.77.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 245.30 points, or 2.83 per cent, to 8,414.95.

Bajaj Finance was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tanking up to 8 per cent, followed by M&M, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, ONGC, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank. On the other hand, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HUL, Axis Bank and ITC were the top gainers.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE barometer ended 131.18 points or 0.44 per cent lower at 29,815.59, while the broad-based Nifty closed 18.80 points, or 0.22 per cent, higher at 8,660.25.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the capital market, as they purchased equity shares worth Rs 355.78 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

According to traders, investors across the globe are jittery over the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the economic fallout of the worldwide lockdowns.

The IMF on Friday said it has reassessed the prospects for growth for 2020 and 2021.

It is now clear that we have entered a recession as bad or worse than in 2009. We do project recovery in 2021," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stated.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading significantly lower.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 28 paise to 75.18 against the US dollar in morning trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 4.44 per cent to USD 26.71 per barrel.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India surged past 1,000 over the weekend, according to health ministry log.

Deaths around the world linked to the pandemic crossed 30,000 over the weekend.

Tags: benchmark sensex, sensex, bombay stock exchange, broader nifty, nifty, indian stock markets, stock markets
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From Business

Monetary Authority of Singapore (Photo- AFP)

Singapore central bank eases monetary policy amid covid19 pandemic

Representative Image (AFP)

Asian shares extend losses as toll from pandemic surges

Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma. (Photo- PTI)

India receives essential medical supplies from Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundation

Union bank. (Photo- PTI)

Union Bank expects Rs 2,500 cr benefits due to amalgamation: CEO

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham