The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 29, 2018 | Last Update : 12:17 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex snaps 2-day losing streak; recovers over 150 points

PTI
Published : Oct 29, 2018, 10:23 am IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2018, 10:23 am IST

The 30-share Sensex, which lost 340.78 points on Friday, recovered by 173.33 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 33,522.64.

The NSE Nifty too edged up by 44.25 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 10,074.25. (Photo: PTI)
 The NSE Nifty too edged up by 44.25 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 10,074.25. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex recovered over 173.33 points in opening trade on Monday on sustained buying in recently battered stocks amid strength in the rupee.

The 30-share Sensex, which lost 340.78 points on Friday, recovered by 173.33 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 33,522.64. Positive trend appeared in some sector led by Infra and Auto, while mixed movements were seen in the banking stocks.

The NSE Nifty too edged up by 44.25 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 10,074.25. Meanwhile, the rupee recovered by 14 paise to 73.33 against the US currency in early trade on Monday.

The 30-share index Friday tumbled 340.78 points to end at seven-month low of 33,349.31, while the broader NSE Nifty had slipped 94.90 points to 10,030.00.

In the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, M&M, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, HeroMotocorp and Maruti were major gainers. Among losers were TCS, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, HDFC, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank.

In the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.50 per cent up, while Shanghai Composite index fell 1.47 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.02 per cent.

However, Taiwan was up 0.14 per cent in their early sessions. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.19 per cent lower on Friday.

On a net basis, foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 1,356.66, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 1,875.89 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Unfortunate that Bollywood is still star driven, says Shonali Bose

2

Here are the qualities Fatima Sana Shaikh wants in her man

3

Haunted house, with spirits included, goes on sale

4

Extorted for watching porn? Do’s and Don’ts to avoid sextortion

5

Microsoft overtakes Amazon as second most valuable US company

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham