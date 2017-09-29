Sensex ends steady at 31,283.72, posts weekly loss

Both Sensex and Nifty posted weekly losses for third time this month.

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex on Friday closed flat as buying by domestic institutional investors and retailers saved the day amid a strengthening rupee.

The 30-share index closed marginally higher by 1.24 points at 31,283.72. It had gained 122.67 points in the previous session.

Also, the NSE Nifty ended up 19.65 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 9,788.60 after shuttling between 9,854 and 9,775.35 during the day.

Both the Sensex and the Nifty posted weekly losses for the third time this month, down 638.72 points, or 2 per cent, and 175.80 points, or 1.76 per cent, respectively.

The rupee traded higher against the dollar at 65.28.

Creation of new positions by investors following the beginning of the October futures and options (F&O) series and domestic funds stepping up buying buoyed sentiment, traders said.