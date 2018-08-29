The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 29, 2018 | Last Update : 11:43 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex turns choppy after hitting record high

PTI
Published : Aug 29, 2018, 9:59 am IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2018, 9:59 am IST

The 30-share index rose by 93.02 points, or 0.23 per cent, to hit a new high of 38,989.65.

The 50-share NSE Nifty too turned cautious and was trading 14.70 points, or 0.12 per cent, higher at 11,753.20.
 The 50-share NSE Nifty too turned cautious and was trading 14.70 points, or 0.12 per cent, higher at 11,753.20.

Mumbai: In volatile trade, the benchmark BSE Sensex hit a new life-time high of 38,989.65, extending its record-setting spree for a third session on buying by domestic investors amid short-covering ahead of August futures and options (F&O) expiry and mixed Asian cues.

The 30-share index rose by 93.02 points, or 0.23 per cent, to hit a new high of 38,989.65, bettering its previous intra-day record of 38,938.91 hit on Tuesday.

The index, however, turned choppy and was trading flat at 38,896.02 at 0945 hrs. The gauge has rallied 644.83 points in the previous two sessions.

The 50-share NSE Nifty too turned cautious and was trading 14.70 points, or 0.12 per cent, higher at 11,753.20.

Sentiment turned cautious ahead of August series F&O expiry scheduled tomorrow amid mixed cues from other Asian bourses, traders said.

Prominent gainers were Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, HDFC, SBI, ONGC, RIL, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki and NTPC, rising up to 2.06 per cent.

Top losers include Coal India, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, HUL and ICICI Bank falling up to 1.97 per cent.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 161.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 199.28 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.51 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.07 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.35 per cent in their early sessions.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.069 per cent higher on Tuesday.

Tags: sensex bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

2

Saudi women now head to race tracks after driving ban ends

3

Watch: Kajol, Madhuri Dixit turn mushy paps for Asha Bhosle, get clicked with her

4

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

5

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMLife

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music event held in Moscow on Red Square. (Photos: AP)

Russia gears up for Spasskaya Tower international military music festival

Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: The world celebrates Eid al- Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham