The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 29, 2018 | Last Update : 05:55 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex soars 386 points as July F&O series opens strong

PTI
Published : Jun 29, 2018, 4:14 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2018, 4:13 pm IST

This is the benchmark's biggest single-session gain since May 31.

The BSE Sensex surged almost 386 points on Friday, reversing two days of losses, as the July derivatives contracts started on a strong note amid recovery in the rupee. (Photo: PTI)
 The BSE Sensex surged almost 386 points on Friday, reversing two days of losses, as the July derivatives contracts started on a strong note amid recovery in the rupee. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex surged almost 386 points on Friday, reversing two days of losses, as the July derivatives contracts started on a strong note amid recovery in the rupee.

This is the benchmark's biggest single-session gain since May 31, when it had vaulted 416.27 points. Global markets climbed after a prolonged spell of weakness, even as trade headwinds remain. Investor sentiment was bolstered as the rupee staged a recovery after hitting lifetime lows on Thursday.

The Sensex opened strong at 35,128.16 and stayed in the positive zone throughout the session as buying activity gathered momentum. It scaled the day's high of 35,459.05 before closing at 35,423.48, a hefty gain of 385.84 points, or 1.10 per cent. The gauge had lost 452.40 points in the past two sessions.

The broader NSE Nifty ended the session at 10,714.30, up 125.20 points or 1.18 per cent, after shuttling between 10,723.05 and 10,612.35.

However, both the benchmarks ended lower on a weekly basis, reversing five straight weeks of gains. The Sensex registered a fall of 266.12 points, or 0.75 per cent, while the Nifty shed 107.55 points, or 0.99 per cent during the period.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 442.64 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 951.51 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

Tags: bse sensex, nifty, derivatives, indian rupee
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Scientists step closer to developing Harry Potter-like invisibility cloak

2

Deepika reacts to engagement rumours with Ranveer, kids; he wants to ‘do lot of it’

3

Woman mortified after mum-in-law discovered sex toy in laundry

4

Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2' gets release date

5

Exchange books for coffee at this Mumbai coffee shop

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham