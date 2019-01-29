Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019 | Last Update : 11:02 AM IST

Business, Market

Market starts on a volatile note as US-China trade war concerns rise

PTI
Published : Jan 29, 2019, 9:59 am IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2019, 9:59 am IST

The 50-share Nifty slipped 2.40 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 10,659.15.

After dropping over 100 points in early trade, the 30-share index turned rangebound, and was trading 21.49 points, or 0.06 per cent, lower at 35,635.21.
 After dropping over 100 points in early trade, the 30-share index turned rangebound, and was trading 21.49 points, or 0.06 per cent, lower at 35,635.21.

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex and NSE Nifty on Tuesday started on a volatile note tracking weakness in global equities amid fresh concerns over US-China trade talks.

After dropping over 100 points in early trade, the 30-share index turned rangebound, and was trading 21.49 points, or 0.06 per cent, lower at 35,635.21. Similarly, the 50-share Nifty slipped 2.40 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 10,659.15. On Monday, the Sensex plunged 368 points to close at 35,656.70; and the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 119 points to end at 10,661.55.

In morning session on Tuesday, PowerGrid, RIL, Infosys, HDFC Bank, L&T, Yes Bank, HUL, NTPC and Coal India were among the top losers, falling up to 1.60 per cent. While, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, ITC, Tata Motors, and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers, rising up to 1.60 per cent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth a net of Rs 223.44 crore Monday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 92.32 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

According to analysts, global investor sentiment turned jittery after the US charged Chinese telecom giant Huawei with a series of crimes including stealing trade secrets, a move that can escalate hostilities between the world's biggest economic powers and complicate efforts to negotiate an end to their bruising trade war.

The charges were unveiled ahead of crucial trade talks between American and Chinese officials on January 30 and 31.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.58 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.50 per cent higher, Kospi slipped 0.28 per cent and Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.82 per cent in early trade.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.84 per cent lower on Monday.

The rupee, meanwhile, was trading marginally lower against US dollar at 71.15. The benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.13 per cent to USD 59.89 per barrel. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.

Goyal asks PSBs to step up lending to MSMEs, farmers

Fresh foreign fund inflows capped the losses for the domestic unit.

Rupee slips 12 paise against USD in early trade

The Sensex slumped 368.84 points or 1.02 per cent to end the day at 35,656.70 while the Nifty closed the session at 10,661.55, down 119 points or 1.10 per cent. (Photo: File)

Sensex extends fall for 2nd straight day

Shaktikanta Das

Centre, RBI ask banks to step up lending to MSMEs

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

2

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

3

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

4

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

5

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham