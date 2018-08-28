The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 28, 2018 | Last Update : 05:11 PM IST

Business, Market

Stocks at new highs on upbeat global cues; Nifty ends above 11,700

PTI
Published : Aug 28, 2018, 4:08 pm IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2018, 4:08 pm IST

The BSE Sensex rose by 202.52 points or 0.52 per cent to close at a fresh record high of 38,896.63.

Stocks ended at record highs for the second day in a row today on fresh foreign fund inflows and unabated buying by domestic investors in bluechips led by Reliance Industries, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Maruti Suzuki.
 Stocks ended at record highs for the second day in a row today on fresh foreign fund inflows and unabated buying by domestic investors in bluechips led by Reliance Industries, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Maruti Suzuki.

Mumbai: Stocks ended at record highs for the second day in a row today on fresh foreign fund inflows and unabated buying by domestic investors in bluechips led by Reliance Industries, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Maruti Suzuki.

The BSE Sensex rose by 202.52 points or 0.52 per cent to close at a fresh record high of 38,896.63 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 46.55 points or 0.40 per cent to close above the 11,700 mark for the first time at 11,738.50 -- its all-time closing high too.

Covering-up of short positions by participants ahead of August month expiry in the derivatives segment on Thursday too supported the bull-run.

Trading sentiment remained bullish largely in tandem with a firm trend at other Asian bourses as investors cheered news of a trade deal between the US and Mexico.

Strong gains in metal, energy, auto and power shares lifted the key indices to new highs.

The 30-share Sensex, after opening on a strong footing, continued its upward march to hit an all-time high of 38,938.91, breaking its previous intra-day record high of 38,736.88 touched in yesterday's trade.

The NSE Nifty also hit a record intra-day high of 11,760.20, surpassing its previous record of 11,700.95.

Positive global cues, strong liquidity in the market following fresh foreign fund inflows and widening of bets by investors ahead of April-June quarter GDP data on Friday drove markets to record highs for the second straight session, brokers said.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 252.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases worth Rs 1,117.24 crore in the previous session, according to provisional exchange data.

Tags: reliance industries, bse sensex, nse nifty, benchmark
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Saudi women now head to race tracks after driving ban ends

2

Watch: Kajol, Madhuri Dixit turn mushy paps for Asha Bhosle, get clicked with her

3

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

4

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

5

Priyanka made brown sexy in West; women supposed to dress up for male gaze: Huma

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMLife

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music event held in Moscow on Red Square. (Photos: AP)

Russia gears up for Spasskaya Tower international military music festival

Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: The world celebrates Eid al- Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham