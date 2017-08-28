The Asian Age | News

Monday, Aug 28, 2017

Business, Market

Sensex posts 155 points on cooling Indo-China tensions

PTI
Published : Aug 28, 2017, 4:54 pm IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2017, 4:55 pm IST

Infosys emerged as top gainer among Sensex components by rising 3.14 per cent to Rs 941.15.

BSE Sensex on Monday rallied nearly 155 points to extend gains for the fourth session in a row. Photo: PTI
 BSE Sensex on Monday rallied nearly 155 points to extend gains for the fourth session in a row. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex on Monday rallied nearly 155 points to extend gains for the fourth session in a row on buying in IT, FMCG, auto and pharma stocks amid firm global markets and easing Indo-China border tension.

The broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the key 9,900-mark propelled by gains in Infosys, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Hero MotoCorp and IndianOil.

The 30-share Sensex opened higher at 31,756.87 and advanced further to hit a high of 31,809.70 on unabated buying by domestic investors.

The barometer pared some of the gains due to profit-booking at higher levels after European shares opened negative to ended at 31,750.82, still up by 154.76 or 0.49 per cent.

The gauge had gained 337.21 points in the previous three sessions.

The NSE Nifty ended 55.75 points, or 0.57 per cent, higher at 9,912.80 after moving between 9,925.75 and 9,882.

Infosys, the country's second largest software exporter, emerged as top gainer among Sensex components by rising 3.14 per cent to Rs 941.15.

Investors cheered appointment of former CEO and Aadhaar-architect Nandan Nilekani as its new chairman.

Brokers said the rupee appreciating further to trade at 63.86 (intra-day) against the dollar at the forex market too had its positive impact.

Sentiment got a boost on easing border tensions after India and China agreed to expeditious disengagement of border personnel at Dokalam, they said.

A better closing at most of other Asian markets also buoyed trading sentiments.

Tags: bse sensex, nifty, indo-china border tensions
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

