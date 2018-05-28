The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 28, 2018 | Last Update : 10:33 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex reclaims 35,000-mark, rises over 150 points

PTI
Published : May 28, 2018, 10:04 am IST
Updated : May 28, 2018, 10:02 am IST

Oil and gas, PSU, healthcare, realty, infrastructure, metal and banking were trading in the positive territory.

The NSE Nifty too edged up by 53.70 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 10,658.85.
 The NSE Nifty too edged up by 53.70 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 10,658.85.

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex reclaimed the 35,000-mark by surging over 150 points in early trade on Monday on easing geopolitical concerns and a sharp correction in global crude prices.

An appreciating rupee, encouraging earnings by some more companies and easing concerns over US-North Korea summit too boosted investor sentiment.

The 30-share index, which had gained 579.96 points in the previous two sessions, added 156.67 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 35,081.54.

The rupee strengthened by 39 paise to 67.39 against the dollar at the interbank forex market in early trade on Monday.

Counters such as oil and gas, PSU, healthcare, realty, infrastructure, metal and banking were trading in the positive territory.

The NSE Nifty too edged up by 53.70 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 10,658.85.

Sun Pharma shares rose 4.66 per cent to Rs 488.30 after the drug maker on Friday posted 6.96 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,308.96 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018.

Other major gainers that supported the indices were Yes Bank, SBI, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Coal India, ONGC, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paint, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Auto and ITC, rising by up to 1.59 per cent.

Traders said building of fresh long positions amid continued buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and Brent crude falling by 1.88 per cent to USD 75 per barrel in global markets, kept the bullish sentiment intact.

Meanwhile, on Friday, DIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 887.76 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 768.29 crore, provisional data showed.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.47 per cent, Japan's Nikkei up 0.15 per cent in early trade on Monday. Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.18 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.24 per cent lower in Friday's trade. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Amazon Alexa sends recorded private conversation to another user

2

Bizarre: Half human-half chicken embryos created in lab

3

Faizabad village sets example of Hindu-Muslim communal harmony

4

I enjoy acting and people like me, that is why I am a star: Kareena Kapoor Khan

5

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Intel will provide AI

more

Editors' Picks

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VKD, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham