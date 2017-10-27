The Asian Age | News

Sensex touches new high at 33,270.62, Nifty breaches 10,366-mark

PTI
Published : Oct 27, 2017, 10:15 am IST
Updated : Oct 27, 2017, 10:36 am IST

Major gainers were Kotak Bank, Cipla, NTPC, Maruti, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and L&T.

The BSE Sensex on Friday soared to life-time high of 33,270.62 and the NSE Nifty scaled another record high of 10.366.15 in opening trade. Photo: AP
 The BSE Sensex on Friday soared to life-time high of 33,270.62 and the NSE Nifty scaled another record high of 10.366.15 in opening trade. Photo: AP

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Friday soared to life-time high of 33,270.62 and the NSE Nifty scaled another record high of 10.366.15 in opening trade as the November derivatives series took off on a strong footing amid positive Asian cues.

Consumer durables, power and pharma stocks led the gains, rising by up to 0.85 per cent.

The 30-share Sensex soared by 123.49 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 33,270.62 points, breaching its previous record high (intra-day) of 33,196.17 hit on Thursday.

Major gainers were Kotak Bank, Cipla, NTPC, Maruti, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and L&T.

The gauge had gained 764.20 points in the previous four straight sessions.

The 50-share Nifty also hit fresh high of 10,366.15 by climbing 22.35 points, or 0.21 per cent. It also battered its previous record (intra-day) of 10,355.65 points reached on Thursday.

Firming trend at other Asian bources, tracking overnight gains at the US markets, supported the sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.94 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang gained 0.97 per cent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.10 per cent in their early deals. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.31 per cent in Thursday's trade.  

Tags: bse sensex, nifty, f&o
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

