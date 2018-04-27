The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 27, 2018 | Last Update : 05:06 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex climbs 256 points as May F&O series begins strong

PTI
Published : Apr 27, 2018, 4:14 pm IST
Updated : Apr 27, 2018, 4:13 pm IST

Sensex opened positive and rallied to reclaim the 35,000-mark, touching the session's high of 35,065.37.

NSE Nifty, after hitting a high of 10,719.80, closed at 10,692.30, up 74.50 points, or 0.70 per cent.
 NSE Nifty, after hitting a high of 10,719.80, closed at 10,692.30, up 74.50 points, or 0.70 per cent.

Mumbai: Market barometer Sensex rallied over 256 points to end at a near 3-month high of 34,969.70 on Friday as the May derivatives series got off to a strong start.

Financial stocks led by Axis Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank hogged the limelight, rising by up to about 9 per cent. Global cues were positive on the back of a historic meeting between the leaders of North and South Korea.

The 30-stock Sensex opened positive and rallied to reclaim the 35,000-mark, touching the session's high of 35,065.37.

However, profit-booking at some counters trimmed the gains as the gauge settled 256.10 points or 0.74 per cent higher at 34,969.70 -- a level last seen on February 2 when it had concluded at 35,066.77.

The index had rallied 212.33 points in the previous session on the back of strong earnings amid positive global cues. The NSE Nifty, after hitting a high of 10,719.80, closed at 10,692.30, up 74.50 points, or 0.70 per cent. It touched a low of 10,647.55.

The benchmarks gained for the fifth week in a row -- their longest winning streak in a year. The Sensex surged 554.12 points, or 1.61 per cent, while the Nifty gained 128.25 points, or 1.21 per cent, during this week.

Meanwhile, global credit rating agency Fitch on Friday affirmed India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-' with 'stable' outlook, saying that the country's medium-term growth potential is strong. 'BBB-' rating indicates lowest investment grade. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

British Sikh MP launches campaign for direct Amritsar-London flights

2

JFK assassination: Study confirms bullet was fired from behind by Lee Harvey Oswald

3

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

4

Kalki Koechlin to compete with 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh in rap?

5

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham