The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 26, 2018 | Last Update : 12:56 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex cracks over 350 points on global selloff; Nifty below 10,600

PTI
Published : Dec 26, 2018, 10:11 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2018, 10:11 am IST

The 30-share index slumped 360.95 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 35,109.20 in early trade.

The NSE Nifty too shed 112.30 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 10,551.20. (Photo:PTI)
 The NSE Nifty too shed 112.30 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 10,551.20. (Photo:PTI)

Mumbai: Domestic equities benchmark BSE Sensex plunged over 350 points on Wednesday as investors turned jittery over political uncertainty in the US and fears of a global economic slowdown amid heavy selloff by foreign investors.

The 30-share index slumped 360.95 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 35,109.20 in early trade. It had fallen 271.92 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 35,470.15 in the previous session on Monday. The NSE Nifty too shed 112.30 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 10,551.20.

The losses on Dalal Street were led by metal, realty, banking, IT, pharma and auto stocks. Top losers include Yes Bank, TCS, HUL, Kotak Bank, M&M, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Reliance, ICICI Bank and SBI, falling up to 3 per cent. HDFC was the only gainer on Sensex, trading marginally higher than its previous close.

Financial markets were closed Tuesday on account of Christmas. According to experts, investors are jittery over the political unpredictability in the US. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ruled out an end to the partial government shutdown till the Congress approve funds for building a wall along the Mexican border to prevent entry of illegal immigrants.

Democrats and some Republicans have rejected Trump's demand for the US-Mexico border, following which on last week he refused to sign a wider spending bill, temporarily stripping funding from swaths of the government.

Global investors also took cues from Wall Street stocks which plunged for a fourth straight session Monday amid rising doubts over the US economy after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's efforts to reassure investors fell flat. Markets were also unnerved by weekend news reports that US President Donald Trump was weighing whether to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, accounts that Mnuchin said Trump had denied.

The rupee, meanwhile, gained against the US dollar, and was trading at 69.82 a dollar, up 0.46 per cent from its previous close. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was down 0.43 per cent at USD 50.55 per barrel.

Stocks of aviation and oil marketing companies rose as crude prices fell. Spicejet and Jet Airways rose up to 2 per cent, while IOC and BPCL gained up to 1 per cent. On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 577.10 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 186.14 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was fell 0.40 per cent, Kospi dropped 1.57 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.02 per cent; while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.65 per cent in early trade.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index cracked 653.17 points, or 2.91 per cent, to 21,792.20 on Monday. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

2

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

3

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

4

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

5

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham