Sensex at new peak of 30,847.48; Nifty above 9,534

All sectoral indices of BSE led by metal, FMCG and auto were in positive zone.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex today shot up another 133.86 points to a fresh all-time high of 30,883.89 and the Nifty hit 9,542.85 in early trade today as the June derivatives series took off on a strong footing on encouraging earnings and sustained foreign capital inflows.

The 30-share BSE index climbed 133.86 points, or 0.43 per cent, to trade at a new record of 30,883.89, breaking its previous landmark of 30,793.43 (intra-day) touched in yesterday's trade.

The gauge had rallied 448.39 points in the previous session.

All sectoral indices of BSE led by metal, FMCG and auto were in the positive zone, rising up to 1.84 per cent.

The NSE index Nifty too hit a new high of 9,542.85 by surging 33.10 points, or 0.34 per cent, breaching its previous intra-day high of 9,532.60 touched on May 17.

Brokers said investors were busy creating new positions following the beginning of the June futures and options (F&O) series that lifted the key indices - Sensex and Nifty - to a new highs.

Moreover, data showing that foreign institutional investors made sizeable buying to the tune of Rs 589.11 crore on Thursday buoyed sentiment.

Prominent gainers that helped the markets to trade at an all-time high were Tata Steel, Asian Paint, Bharti Airtel, ITC Ltd, Lupin, Adani Ports, Wipro, Coal India, PowerGrid, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp, rising up to 3.47 per cent.

A mixed trend in the rest of Asia with Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.17 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.26 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite Index down 0.17 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.34 per cent higher in yesterday's trade.