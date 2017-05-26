The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 26, 2017 | Last Update : 10:44 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex at new peak of 30,847.48; Nifty above 9,534

PTI
Published : May 26, 2017, 10:39 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2017, 10:41 am IST

All sectoral indices of BSE led by metal, FMCG and auto were in positive zone.

BSE building.
 BSE building.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex today shot up another 133.86 points to a fresh all-time high of 30,883.89 and the Nifty hit 9,542.85 in early trade today as the June derivatives series took off on a strong footing on encouraging earnings and sustained foreign capital inflows.

The 30-share BSE index climbed 133.86 points, or 0.43 per cent, to trade at a new record of 30,883.89, breaking its previous landmark of 30,793.43 (intra-day) touched in yesterday's trade.

The gauge had rallied 448.39 points in the previous session.

All sectoral indices of BSE led by metal, FMCG and auto were in the positive zone, rising up to 1.84 per cent.

The NSE index Nifty too hit a new high of 9,542.85 by surging 33.10 points, or 0.34 per cent, breaching its previous intra-day high of 9,532.60 touched on May 17.

Brokers said investors were busy creating new positions following the beginning of the June futures and options (F&O) series that lifted the key indices - Sensex and Nifty - to a new highs.

Moreover, data showing that foreign institutional investors made sizeable buying to the tune of Rs 589.11 crore on Thursday buoyed sentiment.

Prominent gainers that helped the markets to trade at an all-time high were Tata Steel, Asian Paint, Bharti Airtel, ITC Ltd, Lupin, Adani Ports, Wipro, Coal India, PowerGrid, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp, rising up to 3.47 per cent.

A mixed trend in the rest of Asia with Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.17 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.26 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite Index down 0.17 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.34 per cent higher in yesterday's trade.

Tags: sensex, bse, nifty, benchmark index, dalal street, market rally, record high, all-time high, life-time high, markets, stock, capital, share market

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Missing Shah Rukh Khan fans traced outside Mannat

2

Fake WannaCry apps clogging PlayStore

3

Cannabis extract can help cut seizures in epileptic kids

4

Sachin premiere: Virat shows enthusiasm for joint media session; Anushka blatantly refuses

5

Uttar Pradesh: Muslims to participate in Yoga Day event

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham