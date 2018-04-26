The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 | Last Update : 10:37 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex recovers 57 points ahead of F&O expiry

PTI
Published : Apr 26, 2018, 9:56 am IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2018, 9:56 am IST

NSE Nifty trading higher by 32.70 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 10,586.90.

Realty, metal, healthcare, infrastructure, auto,FMCG and power sectors led the recovery.
 Realty, metal, healthcare, infrastructure, auto,FMCG and power sectors led the recovery.

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded over 57 points in early trade on Thursday on sustained buying by domestic institutional investors amid mixed trend in other Asian bourses.

Short-covering of bets today being the last session of April expiry in the derivatives segment supported the recovery. Asian markets were mixed as robust corporate earnings helped Wall Street calm concerns over the surge in US bond yields.

The 30-share Sensex recovered 57.35 points, or 0.16 per cent, to trade 34,558.62 in opening session. It had lost 115.37 points in the previous session. Realty, metal, healthcare, infrastructure, auto,FMCG and power sectors led the recovery.

The NSE Nifty was also trading higher by 32.70 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 10,586.90.

Brokers said sustained buying by domestic institutional investors and a mixed trend at other Asian bourses, tracking overnight gains at Wall Street, mainly influenced sentiment here.

Major gainers were M&M, TCS, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, RIL, HUL, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Power Grids and Dr Reddy's, with gains of up to 0.98 per cent.

However, Wipro, tumbled 3.62 per cent to Rs 276.80 after the company on Wednesday reported over 20 per cent decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 1,800.8 crore for the March quarter, 2017-18.

The country's third-largest software services firm had registered a profit of Rs 2,267 crore in the year-ago period, as per Indian accounting norms.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 435.98 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 304.79 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed.

In the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.59 per cent but Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.77 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite index too was down 0.98 per cent in their early deals.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.25 per cent higher in Wednesday's trade. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

2

Kalki Koechlin to compete with 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh in rap?

3

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

4

Get into my car: Amazon will also deliver to vehicles from now on

5

Anthony Hopkins lets loose to upbeat dance track; video goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again gave fashion goals as they celebrated the wrap up of their film 'Gully Boy', but equally cool were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others at the airport.

Gully boy wraps up with grand bash; Kareena, Katrina, Anushka carry off airport looks

Taimur Ali Khan might be back in town, but this time it was Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor who managed to gain limelight for their night appearances at the airport and elsewhere. Here are some other stars who were spotted:

Shining in the dark: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam get going

Taimur Ali Khan is back in town and there couldn't be anything more joyful. Alongside the kid, his father Saif, 'Padmaavat' stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid along with Amitabh Bachchan and others were spotted.

Taimur wins hearts again; Deepika, Saif, Ranveer, Shahid paint the town red

It was a starry affair when popular faces from the silver screen attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 that was held here on Saturday.

Shahid, Kartik, Shilpa up glam quotient at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham