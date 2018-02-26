The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 26, 2018 | Last Update : 01:02 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex rises 134 points; Nifty tops 10,500 on global cues

PTI
Published : Feb 26, 2018, 9:58 am IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2018, 9:59 am IST

Nifty 50 index trading abovethe the key 10,500-level at 10,529.10, a gain of 38.05 points, or 0.36 per cent.

All sectoral indices were trading higher, led by metals, auto, capital goods and banking stocks that gained up to 1.34 per cent.
 All sectoral indices were trading higher, led by metals, auto, capital goods and banking stocks that gained up to 1.34 per cent.

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 134 points on Monday on sustained buying in key frontline counters led by metal, auto, capital goods and banking stocks.

Sentiments bolstered in all Asian markets following positive cues from Wall Street.

Also, continued buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and strengthening rupee boosted market mood, brokers said.

The BSE Sensex rose 133.78 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 34,275.93. All sectoral indices were trading higher, led by metals, auto, capital goods and banking stocks that gained up to 1.34 per cent.

The gauge had gained 322.65 points in the previous session on Friday.

The broader Nifty 50 index was also trading above the key 10,500-level at 10,529.10, a gain of 38.05 points, or 0.36 per cent.

Major gainers were Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto and Maruti, rising up to 2.26 per cent.

On a net basis, DIIs bought equities to the tune of Rs 1,514.03 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 486.32 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Among Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was trading higher by 0.82 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.54 per cent and Shanghai Composite 0.31 per cent higher.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.39 per cent higher on Friday's trade. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbaikars walk for rare diseases in Race for 7

2

Find out the dangerous side effects of artificial colours used during Holi

3

Rome’s Colosseum turns red in protest against Pak’s blasphemy laws for Asia Bibi

4

Sridevi's death puts spotlight on rise of heart attack cases in women

5

MP: Drunk man survives after biting, killing venomous snake

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham