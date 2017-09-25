The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 25, 2017 | Last Update : 10:23 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex dips 287 points, Nifty cracks below 9,900-mark

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 25, 2017, 10:11 am IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2017, 10:11 am IST

However, stocks of  TCS, Power Grid, Bharti Infratel, ICICI Bank, ITC, Vedanta and Infosys did well in opening trade.

Sensex took a 287.50 point-plunge to 31,634.94 in opening trade on Monday. Photo: PTI
 Sensex took a 287.50 point-plunge to 31,634.94 in opening trade on Monday. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Sensex took a 287.50 point-plunge to 31,634.94 in opening trade on Monday while Nifty slipped below the 9,900-mark.

Shares of Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, IOC, Adani Ports, L&T, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and Yes Bank took down the benchmark BSE Sensex by 0.7-3 per cent.

However, stocks of  TCS, Power Grid, Bharti Infratel, ICICI Bank, ITC, Vedanta and Infosys did comparatively better.

Tags: bse sensex, nifty
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Bhojpuri actor Manoj Pandey's wife held in rape case involving him

2

Shocking images show parasite swimming around in boy's eyeball

3

Somerhalder-Nikki Reed issue apology for pregnancy comment

4

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: All-round show from Kohli's men clinches series

5

In a first, women throng Saudi stadium for national day

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Over 100 artists from 16 countries compete at International Festival of Circus Art

Over 100 artists perform at International Festival of Circus Art in Belarus

Celebrated all across India, Navratri is a multi-day Hindu festival that takes place in autumn every year. (Photo: AP. PTI)

India gears up to celebrate Navratri 2017

Gucci opens with big bangs, wide shoulders and sequins; while PETA activists condemn the use of leather. (All photos: AP)

Big Bangs theory: Gucci goes back to the 80s for Milan Fashion Week

International cosplayer Jonathan Stryker celebrated Disney week on his Instagram page. (All photos: Jonathan Stryker Instagram)

This cosplayer nailed the looks and expressions of Disney male leads

Nation gears to celebrate with theatrical and colourful pandals. (All photos: AP)

Nation prepares for Durga Puja 2017 in full swing

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham