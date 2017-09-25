Sensex dips 287 points, Nifty cracks below 9,900-mark

However, stocks of TCS, Power Grid, Bharti Infratel, ICICI Bank, ITC, Vedanta and Infosys did well in opening trade.

Sensex took a 287.50 point-plunge to 31,634.94 in opening trade on Monday. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Sensex took a 287.50 point-plunge to 31,634.94 in opening trade on Monday while Nifty slipped below the 9,900-mark.

Shares of Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, IOC, Adani Ports, L&T, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and Yes Bank took down the benchmark BSE Sensex by 0.7-3 per cent.

However, stocks of TCS, Power Grid, Bharti Infratel, ICICI Bank, ITC, Vedanta and Infosys did comparatively better.