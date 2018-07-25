Sensex ends at record high for 3rd day on fund inflows

Sensex touched a new intra-day record high of 36,947.18 after a bout of choppy trade

NSE Nifty slipped from its record closing, shedding 2.30 points or 0.02 per cent to end at 11,132.00.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rose 33.13 points to close at a fresh lifetime high of 36,858.23 today, riding on gains in metal, energy and banking stocks amid sustained buying by domestic and foreign institutional investors.

Covering-up of short positions by participants ahead of July futures and options (F&O) expiry tomorrow also supported the upmove, brokers said.

Extending its record run for the third day, the 30-share Sensex touched a new intra-day record high of 36,947.18 after a bout of choppy trade, surpassing its previous high of 36,902.06 hit on Tuesday.

But it lost some ground due to profit-booking and settled at a new closing peak of 36,858.23, up 33.13 points, or 0.09 per cent. The Sensex bettered its previous record of 36,825.10 touched in Tuesday's session.

The index has now gained 473.87 points in three sessions.

However, the broader 50-issue NSE Nifty slipped from its record closing, shedding 2.30 points or 0.02 per cent to end at 11,132.00. Intra-day, it moved between 11,157.15 and 11,113.25. On Tuesday, it had closed at a new peak of 11,134.30.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who have been supporting the rally, bought shares to the tune of Rs 104.34 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth a net Rs 513.78 crore, as per provisional data from the stock exchanges.