The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 25, 2018 | Last Update : 05:59 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex ends at record high for 3rd day on fund inflows

PTI
Published : Jul 25, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2018, 4:17 pm IST

Sensex touched a new intra-day record high of 36,947.18 after a bout of choppy trade

NSE Nifty slipped from its record closing, shedding 2.30 points or 0.02 per cent to end at 11,132.00.
 NSE Nifty slipped from its record closing, shedding 2.30 points or 0.02 per cent to end at 11,132.00.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rose 33.13 points to close at a fresh lifetime high of 36,858.23 today, riding on gains in metal, energy and banking stocks amid sustained buying by domestic and foreign institutional investors.

Covering-up of short positions by participants ahead of July futures and options (F&O) expiry tomorrow also supported the upmove, brokers said.

Extending its record run for the third day, the 30-share Sensex touched a new intra-day record high of 36,947.18 after a bout of choppy trade, surpassing its previous high of 36,902.06 hit on Tuesday.

But it lost some ground due to profit-booking and settled at a new closing peak of 36,858.23, up 33.13 points, or 0.09 per cent. The Sensex bettered its previous record of 36,825.10 touched in Tuesday's session.

The index has now gained 473.87 points in three sessions.

However, the broader 50-issue NSE Nifty slipped from its record closing, shedding 2.30 points or 0.02 per cent to end at 11,132.00. Intra-day, it moved between 11,157.15 and 11,113.25. On Tuesday, it had closed at a new peak of 11,134.30.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who have been supporting the rally, bought shares to the tune of Rs 104.34 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth a net Rs 513.78 crore, as per provisional data from the stock exchanges.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Taapsee Pannu, Big B’s Badla gets release date, but to face-off with this biggie?

2

The Man Booker Prize 2018 Longlist announced: Here are the book synopses

3

Honor 9N launched in India starting at Rs 11,999

4

Video: Aishwarya-Abhishek’s awkward airport moment fuels ‘fight’ report, AB Jr reacts

5

Hindus-Muslims join hands to clean up post Bahuda Yatra in Odisha

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMLife

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Not only actors who are promoting their films and television series, stars at the Comic-Con International see thousands of fans donning elaborate costumes to turn the convention into a spectacle. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Fans donne costumes from bizarre to cute at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham