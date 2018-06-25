The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jun 25, 2018

Business, Market

Sensex slides 219 points on weak global cues

PTI
Published : Jun 25, 2018, 4:44 pm IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2018, 4:44 pm IST

After a positive start, the 30-share benchmark advanced to a high of 35,806.97, but turned negative and hit a low of 35,430.11.

The BSE Sensex slumped over 219 points to close at 35,470.35 on Monday amid a weak rupee and continuing trade spat between the US and China. (Photo: AP)
 The BSE Sensex slumped over 219 points to close at 35,470.35 on Monday amid a weak rupee and continuing trade spat between the US and China. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex slumped over 219 points to close at 35,470.35 on Monday amid a weak rupee and continuing trade spat between the US and China.

After a positive start, the 30-share benchmark advanced to a high of 35,806.97, but turned negative and hit a low of 35,430.11 on profit-booking and foreign fund outflows.

It finally ended at 35,470.35 -- down by 219.25 points or 0.61 per cent. On similar lines, the NSE Nifty cracked below the 10,800-mark to hit a low of 10,753.05 intra-day, before closing at 10,762.45 with a loss of 59.40 points, or 0.55 per cent.

Brokers said negative leads from the global markets on lingering worries about US-Chinese trade tensions and capital outflows by foreign funds mainly hit investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,343.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,105.76 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

