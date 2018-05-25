The Asian Age | News



Sensex soars for 2nd day; Nifty tops 10,600-level

PTI
Published : May 25, 2018, 4:07 pm IST
Updated : May 25, 2018, 4:05 pm IST

Sensex opened on a strong footing at 34,753.47 and maintained its upward trend to hit the day's high of 35,017.93.

The Nifty finished the day at 10,605.15, showing a hefty gain of 91.30 points, or 0.87 per cent.
Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex surged over 261 points to finish at 34,924.87 on Friday, led by gains in energy, metal, infrastructure, auto and banking stocks.

The wider NSE Nifty too went past the 10,600-mark. Strong recovery in the rupee against the dollar and unabated buying by domestic institutional investors added to the momentum, brokers said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a strong footing at 34,753.47 and maintained its upward trend to hit the day's high of 35,017.93.

It finally ended at 34,924.87, up 261.76 points, or 0.76 per cent. The index had rallied 318.20 points in the previous session.

The Nifty finished the day at 10,605.15, showing a hefty gain of 91.30 points, or 0.87 per cent, after shuttling between 10,628.05 and 10,524.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex scored a moderate gain of 76.57 points, or 0.22 per cent while the Nifty rose 8.75 points, or 0.08 per cent.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought equities worth Rs 789.78 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 311.11 crore on Thursday, provisional data showed.

