Sensex builds on gains, up 187 points in early trade

Sectoral indices led by IT, teck, power, realty, capital goods, banking and auto trading in positive zone.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rose over 187 points in early trade on Friday, extending yesterday's rally on robust buying in IT, energy and banking stocks amid unabated purchases by domestic institutional investors.

Asian shares were mixed after US President Donald Trump cancelled a planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The 30-share index jumped 187.14 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 34,850.25 with sectoral indices led by IT, teck, power, realty, infrastructure, capital goods, banking and auto trading in the positive zone, rising up to 1.38 per cent.

The gauge had gained 318.20 points in the previous session.

The NSE Nifty too climbed 48.70 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 10,562.55.

Major gainers were TCS, Infosys, Tata Steel, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, M&M, HDFC Ltd, Coal India, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's, RIL and Maruti Suzuki, rising up to 1.83 per cent.

State-owned oil companies IOC, OIL and BPCL recovered after a sharp decline on Thursday.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,480.51, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 701.93 crore on Thursday, as per provisional data.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.09 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.24 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.49 cent in early trade on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.30 per cent lower in Thursday's trade on a sharp decline in energy-related shares.