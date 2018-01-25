The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jan 25, 2018

Business, Market

Sensex snaps six-day record run, down 111 points

PTI
Published : Jan 25, 2018, 4:23 pm IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2018, 4:24 pm IST

Sensex, after rising to 36,247.02 points in early trade, turned negative and cracked below 36,000-mark to a low of 35,823.35.

The broader Nifty also settled 16.35 points, or 0.15 per cent down at 11,069.65. (Photo: PTI)
 The broader Nifty also settled 16.35 points, or 0.15 per cent down at 11,069.65. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex slipped from life highs to end over 111 points lower at 36,050.44 on Thursday as markets took a breather after six consecutive record-setting sessions.

The broader Nifty also settled 16.35 points, or 0.15 per cent down at 11,069.65.

Overall sentiment was cautious as investors were on a wait-and-watch mode ahead of the Union Budget and a long weekend as markets will remain shut on Friday on account of 'Republic Day'.

The 30-share Sensex, after rising to 36,247.02 points in early trade, turned negative and cracked below the 36,000-mark to a low of 35,823.35 as participants squared-up positions in view of derivatives expiry amid profit-booking at record levels.

However, it recovered some lost ground on short-covering towards the fag end and settled the day at 36,050.44, still down by 111.20 points, or 0.31 per cent.

The gauge had gained 1,390.53 points in the previous six record-setting sessions.

The 50-share Nifty too remained in the negative terrain for the better part of the day and touched a low of 11,009.20, before finally closing 16.35 points, or 0.15 per cent, lower at 11,069.65 points.

However, it was the eighth straight week of gains for the markets. During the period, the Sensex scored a rally of 538.86 points, or 1.51 per cent, while the broader Nifty gathered 174.95 points, or 1.60 per cent.

