Sensex rises 101 points to 33,689.86, Nifty above 10,370 in early trade

Sectoral indices such as capital goods, auto, consumer durables and banking were all in the green by up to 0.47 per cent.

The Sensex on Friday rose 102 points and the Nifty above 10,370, after the US Fed minutes showed differences on the policy path forward. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Driven by more liquidity, the Sensex on Friday rose 102 points and the Nifty above 10,370, after the US Fed minutes showed differences on the policy path forward.

Extending its rally, the 30-share index advanced 101.78 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 33,689.86. The gauge had gained 827.64 points in the previous six sessions.

The 50-share Nifty gained 30.70 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 10,379.45.

Uninterrupted buying by domestic financial institutions and widening of exposure by retail investors amid a mixed trend in Asian bourses supported the rally, according to traders. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 222.21 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased equities worth a net Rs 73.22 crore, as per provisional data.

The big movers that supported the key indices include Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries, rising by up to 1.64 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.41 per cent while Japan's Nikkei came down 0.34 per cent in early session. China's Shanghai Composite too shed 0.35 per cent.

The US markets remained closed on Thursday for a public holiday.