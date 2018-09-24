The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 24, 2018 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex drops over 200 points; Nifty below 11,100

PTI
Published : Sep 24, 2018, 10:23 am IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2018, 10:23 am IST

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation rebounded nearly 25 per cent to Rs 438.75.

The BSE Sensex dropped over 200 points in early trade on Monday on increased selling of realty, consumer durables, auto and banking stocks, amid weak Asian cues and surging global crude oil prices.
 The BSE Sensex dropped over 200 points in early trade on Monday on increased selling of realty, consumer durables, auto and banking stocks, amid weak Asian cues and surging global crude oil prices.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex dropped over 200 points in early trade on Monday on increased selling of realty, consumer durables, auto and banking stocks, amid weak Asian cues and surging global crude oil prices.

The depreciating rupee also dampened investor sentiment. The 30-share index, after opening positive at 36,924.72, quickly succumbed to selling pressure and fell by 210.22 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 36,631.38 in early trade. The gauge has lost 1,249.04 points in the previous four sessions. Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined by 65.50 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 11,077.60 after a touching a high of 11,170.15.

Sectoral indices led by realty, consumer durables, auto, banking and healthcare were trading in the negative zone, falling up to 1.66 per cent. Major losers were Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Kotak Bank, Adani Ports, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, PowerGrid and IndusInd Bank, shedding up to 2.32 per cent.

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation rebounded nearly 25 per cent to Rs 438.75 after the company stated that it had not defaulted on any bonds or repayment nor had there been any single instance of delay on any of its repayment of any liability. The company's shares had tumbled 42.43 per cent in the previous session on Friday following massive selling over fears of a liquidity crisis.

Brokers said market sentiment remained weak in the absence of any encouraging factor and fresh weakness in the rupee, coupled with rising global crude oil prices, which again went past the USD 79 per barrel mark. The rupee depreciated 29 paise to 72.49 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 760.70 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 497.03 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, while Japan and Chinese markets were shut Monday on account of a public holiday, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.29 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, gained 0.32 per cent to end at record high Friday.

Tags: bse sensex, nifty, investor sentiment, benchmark, dewan housing finance corporation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's why Kate Middleton is absent in the Queen's new documentary

2

Ayushmann Khurrana learns three different dialects for hilarious ride Badhaai Ho

3

Chekutty dolls made of soiled sarees revive dreams of flood-hit Kerala weavers

4

Isha Ambani engagement: Peecee-Nick, Janhvi, Sonam-Anand, Anil dazzle in Italy

5

R Madhavan talks about what makes a person an icon

more

Editors' Picks

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

more

ALSO FROMLife

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham