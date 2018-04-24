Sensex gains for second day, Nifty tops 10,600-level

The BSE Sensex rallied 165.87 to settle at 34,616.64 while the NSE Nifty ended 29.65 points higher at 10,614.35.

Benchmark indices managed to close higher for the second straight session on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Benchmark indices managed to close higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in refinery, capital goods, healthcare, auto and banking stocks amid a firming trend in global markets.

The BSE Sensex rallied 165.87 to settle at 34,616.64 while the NSE Nifty ended 29.65 points higher at 10,614.35. An appreciating rupee, unabated buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and encouraging earnings by blue-chips contributed to the uptrend, brokers said.

Overseas, Asian markets closed mostly higher even as oil prices crossed USD 75 a barrel, the highest level since November 2014. The BSE 30-share Sensex took off on a positive note at 34,491.38 and advanced to the day's high of 34,706.71 before ending at 34,616.64, up 165.87 points, or 0.48 per cent. The gauge had gained 35.19 points in the previous session.

The gainers included Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, M&M, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, L&T, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's and ONGC. The NSE Nifty, after shuttling between 10,636.80 and 10,569, finally settled 29.65 points, or 0.28 per cent higher at 10,614.35.

However, the gains were capped by selling pressure in metals, IT, teck, power, consumer durables and PSU stocks. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 387.26 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 259.08 crore yesterday, provisional data released by the stock exchanges showed.