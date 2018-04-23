The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 23, 2018 | Last Update : 12:02 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty turn choppy on mixed global cues

PTI
Published : Apr 23, 2018, 10:11 am IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2018, 10:11 am IST

The 30-share index was trading 15.24 points, or 0.04 per cent, lower at 34,400.34.

The NSE Nifty opened 28.75 points, or 0.27 per cent, higher at 10,592.80.
 The NSE Nifty opened 28.75 points, or 0.27 per cent, higher at 10,592.80.

Mumbai: Domestic equities opened on a choppy note today tracking mixed cues from other Asian markets, ahead of F&O expiry later this week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex, which had lost 11.71 points in the previous session on Friday, rose 78.11 points, only to turn negative within minutes of session opening.

The 30-share index was trading 15.24 points, or 0.04 per cent, lower at 34,400.34, with metals and banking stocks leading the losses. The NSE Nifty opened 28.75 points, or 0.27 per cent, higher at 10,592.80.

Brokers said weakness in rupee and other Asian markets weighed on domestic equities, ahead of April futures and options (F&O) series this week.

ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India and Tata Steel were among the top losers, falling up to 2 per cent. While, gainers included IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, L&T, M&M, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, HDFC, RIL, ONGC, NTPC, Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki, rising up to 2 per cent.

HDFC shares climbed 1.17 per cent, to Rs 1,984, in early trade after it posted 20.3 per cent growth in its standalone net profit at Rs 4,799.3 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2018, compared to a year ago period.

Standalone total income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was Rs 25,549.7 crore, up from Rs 21 ,560.7 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2017, HDFC said in a statement Saturday.

On a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 111.01 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 21.02 crore on Friday, per provisional data showed.

Globally, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.23 per cent, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.34 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.14 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average had ended 0.82 per cent lower in Friday's trade. 

Tags: sensex, nifty, nse, bse, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Study finds 'very' unattractive people earn significantly more

2

Here are 8 things you probably did not know about UK's Queen Elizabeth

3

Salman Khan hugging Elli in Iulia Vantur’s presence is making people go crazy

4

Hawaii shark bite victim previously attacked by bear, snake

5

Shahid, Ranveer, Anushka: Here’s the full list of Dadasaheb Phalke Award winners

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham