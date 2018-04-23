The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 23, 2018 | Last Update : 06:21 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex ends higher in choppy trade

PTI
Published : Apr 23, 2018, 4:22 pm IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2018, 4:22 pm IST

Encouraging earnings from some blue-chip companies also supported the upmove, brokers said.

The BSE Sensex rose 35 points to close at an over two-month high of 34,450.77 in choppy trade on Monday.
 The BSE Sensex rose 35 points to close at an over two-month high of 34,450.77 in choppy trade on Monday.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rose 35 points to close at an over two-month high of 34,450.77 in choppy trade on Monday on steady buying in realty, healthcare, consumer durables and IT sectors.

Encouraging earnings from some blue-chip companies also supported the upmove, brokers said. Trading was volatile due to negative Asian cues, lower opening in Europe and a weak rupee, they added. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) touched the USD 100 billion market capitalisation mark intra-day, but ended the session a tad lower.

The 30-share Sensex resumed higher at 34,493.69 but quickly slipped to 34,259.27 on profit booking and weak Asian cues. It bounced back to touch a high of 34,663.95 as TCS saw heavy buying, before finally ending at 34,450.77, showing a gain of 35.19 points, or 0.10 per cent.

This is its highest closing since February 5 when it had ended at 34,757.16. The broader NSE Nifty touched a high of 10,638.35 before settling at 10,584.70 -- up 20.65 points, or 0.20 per cent.

Intra-day, it hit a low of 10,514.95. On a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 111.01 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold to the tune of Rs 21.02 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Tags: realty, healthcare, bombay stock exchange, nifty, tata consultancy services
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

World Book Day: Here's why reading is important, say authors

2

World Book Day: 10 famous quotes on books

3

Men allowed to enter Odisha's Ma Panchuburahi temple for first time in 400 yrs

4

Humans did not come from Earth, claims scientist

5

For more than a decade, Afghan girl disguised as ‘son’ her parents wanted

more

Editors' Picks

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

more

ALSO FROMLife

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham