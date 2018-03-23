The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 23, 2018 | Last Update : 12:19 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex plunges over 400 points, Nifty cracks below 10,000

PTI
Published : Mar 23, 2018, 10:31 am IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2018, 10:29 am IST

BSE Sensex plunged below the 33,000-level, plummeting 471.44 points, or 1.42 per cent, to 32,534.83.

NSE Nifty too cracked below the crucial 10,000 mark by diving 153.45 points, or 1.51 per cent, to 9,961.30.
 NSE Nifty too cracked below the crucial 10,000 mark by diving 153.45 points, or 1.51 per cent, to 9,961.30.

Mumbai: Domestic equities took a beating on Friday amid global selloff after US President Donald Trump imposed USD 60 billion tariffs on Chinese imports -- a move that has fuelled fears of a global trade war.

The BSE Sensex plunged below the 33,000-level, plummeting 471.44 points, or 1.42 per cent, to 32,534.83. The gauge had lost 129.91 points in the previous session. The NSE Nifty too cracked below the crucial 10,000 mark by diving 153.45 points, or 1.51 per cent, to 9,961.30.

All the sectoral indices, led by metal, realty, banking and capital goods stocks, were trading in the red, falling up to 2.77 per cent. Top laggards were Yes Bank, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and L&T, falling by up to 3.08 per cent.

Investor sentiment turned extremely bearish, in line with sharp losses on the Wall Street and Asian markets, on growing fears of a global trade war after Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing drawing up a list of retaliatory measures, brokers said.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued selling on domestic bourses. On a net basis, they sold shares worth Rs 1,065.99 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 1,127.78 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei fell 3.54 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 2.78 per cent in early deals. The Shanghai Composite index dropped by 3.06 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 2.93 per cent lower on Thursday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

No playing second lead? Rajkummar reacts to reports of him rejecting Sushant starrer

2

Here’s how much people poop in their lives

3

Here’s the fake name Prince Harry used for secret social media profiles

4

Find out what Queen Elizabeth does not eat, according to her ex-chef

5

Chicken lover has been dining on McDonald's meal everyday for 25 years

more

Editors' Picks

On Wednesday, March 21, the police released the dash cam video from the car which shows the human driver take her eyes off the road for a few seconds.

Watch: Shocking footage of self-driving Uber knocking down woman

The incident was reported on March 19, where her brother (Durga Prasad Oram) said that her battery was draining out and she attempted to recharge the phone whilst talking. (Photos: Metro.co.uk)

Alleged Nokia smartphone explosion kills 18-year-old Indian girl

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

more

ALSO FROMLife

For three months a year, in the winter time Bedouin Arab herders take their 130 camels to graze on the shores of the Dead Sea, at the lowest place on Earth. (Photos: AP)

Bedouin herders get back to roots for camel birthing

Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhinoceros, died in Kenya on Monday, leaving his species one step closer to extinction.

In Photos: Remembering the last male northern white rhino Sudan

Mumbai-Students of All India Railway Act Apprentice Association stage blockade demanding jobs in railway sector near Dadar and Matunga. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Rail Roko agitation: Mumbai students block lines demanding jobs

Every year the city of Valencia celebrates the ancient "Las Fallas" fiesta, a noisy week that is full of fireworks and processions in honor of Saint Joseph that ends in the midnight of March 19. (Photos: AP)

Spain's annual Fallas festival celebrates things going up in flames

The Ibero-American Theater of Bogotá is a major cultural event in Colombia and one of the largest performing arts festivals in the world. (Photos: AP)

Theatre takes to the streets at Colombia Festival

Cheltenham Gold Cup's steeplechase, which is open to horses aged five years and over, is most prestigious of all National Hunt events. (Photos: AP)

Britain's equestrian best take to tracks at Cheltenham Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham