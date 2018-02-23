Sensex surges 200 points, Nifty above 10,400-level

Broader Nifty 50 index trading above key 10,400-level at 10,461.80, a gain of 79.10 points, or 0.76 per cent.

Asian markets were trading higher as investors continue to debate the outlook for central bank policy normalisation and the impact of higher bond yields.

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 200 points on sustained buying in key frontline counters led by metal, healthcare, basic material, telecom, banks and finance stocks.

Sentiments bolstered as Asian shares recovered on ease in worries over aggressive rate hike this year on comments from US Federal Reserve officials.

The BSE Sensex rose 227.56 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 34,047.06 at 1200 Hrs.

The broader Nifty 50 index also trading above the key 10,400-level at 10,461.80, a gain of 79.10 points, or 0.76 per cent.

Major gainers were Tata Steel, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy and SBI.

On net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,335.34 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 1,059.42 crore on Thursday, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were trading higher as investors continue to debate the outlook for central bank policy normalisation and the impact of higher bond yields.