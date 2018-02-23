The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Feb 24, 2018

Business, Market

Sensex above 34,000 kicks off March series on a positive note

PTI
Published : Feb 23, 2018, 4:17 pm IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2018, 4:18 pm IST

Sensex hit session's high of 34,167.60, but finally, gauge settled higher by 322.65 points, or 0.95 per cent, at 34,142.15.

The broader NSE Nifty also stayed in the positive zone and touched a high of 10,499.10 before closing 108.35 points, or 1.04 per cent, higher at 10,491.05.
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Friday reclaimed the 34,000-level, surging about 323 points to end at one-week high of 34,142.15 as March derivative series got off to a strong start amid a firming trend on other Asian bourses.

In addition, the rupee rising to to 64.76 against the US dollar (intra-day) and sustained pumping of funds by DIIs also supported the recovery.

Tracking positive Asian cues and building-up of bets following the beginning of the March derivatives series, the 30-stock index opened positive at 33,832 and rallied to regain the key 34,000-mark.

The Sensex hit the session's high of 34,167.60, but finally, the gauge settled higher by 322.65 points, or 0.95 per cent, at 34,142.15, a level last seen on February 15.

The index had shed 25.36 points in the previous session.

The broader NSE Nifty also stayed in the positive zone and touched a high of 10,499.10 before closing 108.35 points, or 1.04 per cent, higher at 10,491.05.

For the week, the Sensex recorded 131.39 points, or 0.38 per cent; while Nifty gained 38.75 points, or 0.37 per cent.

Stock markets have been under pressure recently amid continued worries about the fallout from a massive Rs 11,400 crore fraud that hit Punjab National Bank, and concerns that the Reserve Bank could soon move to raise interest rates to check accelerating inflation.

