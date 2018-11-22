The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 22, 2018 | Last Update : 10:22 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex rises over 100 points on firm rupee, falling crude prices

PTI
Published : Nov 22, 2018, 10:16 am IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2018, 10:16 am IST

The 30-share index bounced by 134.93 points, or 0.38 per cent to 35,334.73.

The NSE Nifty was up 36.75 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 10,636.80.
 The NSE Nifty was up 36.75 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 10,636.80.

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered over 100 points in early trade on fresh gains in bluechips like Infosys, RIL, TCS and HDFC amid rising rupee and easing crude prices.

The 30-share index bounced by 134.93 points, or 0.38 per cent to 35,334.73, with sectoral indices led by IT, teck, FMCG and oil and gas stocks advancing up to 1.15 per cent.

The barometer had lost over 575 points in the previous two sessions. Also, the NSE Nifty was up 36.75 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 10,636.80.

Brokers said fresh buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and retailers, coupled with strengthening rupee against the US dollar and falling global crude oil prices, influenced trading sentiments here. Negative Asian cues, however, capped the gains.

The rupee rose by 35 paise to trade at 71.11 against the dollar in early trade at the interbank forex market on Thursday.

Prominent gainers were TCS, Yes Bank, ONGC, Vedanta, Wipro, HDFC, Adani Ports, RIL, IndusInd Bank, L&T, HUL, Tata Motors, ITC and HDFC Bank, rising up to 1.57 per cent. However, Bharti Airtel emerged worst Sensex performer, falling over 2 per cent, followed by M&M PowerGrid, Tata Steel and SBI.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 606.73 crore, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 1,652.04 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.02 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.55 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.31 per cent and Singapore declined 0.30 per cent in early trade.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up initial gains to end almost flat on Wednesday. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Elon Musk smoking marijuana, drinking whiskey prompts NASA to review SpaceX workplace

2

Plane with absolutely no moving parts takes flight

3

European privacy search engines aim to challenge Google

4

DeepVeer wedding reception: Ranveer kissed Deepika, here's all that happened

5

Huawei to launch Mate 20 Series in India on Nov 27

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Nepal’s tradition of honouring dogs at Kukur Tihar has been taken to the other side of the world by a collective of Mexican animal rights groups that has started celebrating the festival too.

In photos: Kukur Tihar, sharing the bond between man and dog in Mexico

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham