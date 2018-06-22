The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 22, 2018 | Last Update : 11:41 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex starts on negative note, falls 51 points

PTI
Published : Jun 22, 2018, 10:30 am IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2018, 10:29 am IST

The 30-share index, which had lost 114.94 points in the previous session, fell by another 50.91 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 35,381.48.

The benchmark BSE Sensex got off to a lower start on Friday, tracking a sell-off in global markets amid escalating trade war worries. (Photo: AFP)
 The benchmark BSE Sensex got off to a lower start on Friday, tracking a sell-off in global markets amid escalating trade war worries. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex got off to a lower start on Friday, tracking a sell-off in global markets amid escalating trade war worries.

The 30-share index, which had lost 114.94 points in the previous session, fell by another 50.91 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 35,381.48 in early trade. Capital goods, realty, infrastructure, power, healthcare and metal stocks showed weakness, falling by up to 0.35 per cent. The NSE Nifty also was quoting lower by 5.20 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 10,735.90.

Major losers included Coal India, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, SBI, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Bank, declining up to 1.40 per cent.

According to traders, sustained selling by participants in line with a weak trend at other Asian markets following overnight losses at the Wall Street amid investor concerns about the trade dispute between the US and China dampened trading sentiments here.

Meanwhile, India will raise customs duty on 29 products, including almond, walnut and pulses, imported from the US as a retaliatory action against the tariff hike by Washington.

The duty hike would come into effect from August 4, the Finance Ministry said in a notification. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.15 per cent and Shanghai Composite shed 0.70 per cent in early trade on Friday. Japan's Nikkei too fell 0.74 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.80 per cent lower yesterday.

Tags: benchmark, bse sensex, nifty, national stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

International Yoga Day: Kangana Ranaut twists her body like a pro in these videos

2

International Yoga Day: How the Apple iPhone and Watch can help you keep fit

3

In video: Tamil Nadu’s Anukreethy Vas crowned Femina Miss India 2018

4

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

5

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was a day of celebrations for Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday as two film teams partied in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Arjun makes Parineeti blush; Kiara, KJo, others also celebrate

Miss India was announced in a very star-studded affair, where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others glammed up the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez glam up at Miss India

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy day in Mumbai after returning from London on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Day in Kareena's life: Actress returns sans Taimur, shoots, chills with friends

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham