Sensex rises 257 points to close at 35,689.60 in see-saw trade

NSE Nifty went past the 10,800-mark in volatile trade on Friday.

The Sensex rebounded over 257 points to close at 35,689.60 while the NSE Nifty went past the 10,800-mark in volatile trade on Friday, with institutional investors lending crucial support.

Sentiment was buoyed after data showed that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who had been net sellers for the past several sessions, were back to buying mode on the domestic bourses yesterday. FPIs bought shares worth a net Rs 1,126.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) picked up equities to the tune of Rs 663.57 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

The 30-share Sensex, after a negative opening, slipped further to the day's low of 35,344.49, but staged a strong comeback in the latter part of the session. It finally finished 257.21 points, or 0.73 per cent higher at 35,689.60.

The NSE Nifty, after shuttling between 10,710.45 and 10,837, ended at 10,821.85, up 80.75 points, or 0.75 per cent. Both the Sensex and Nifty posted fifth straight weekly gains, rising 67.46 points, or 0.19 per cent, and 4.15 points, or 0.04 per cent, respectively.