The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 22, 2018 | Last Update : 04:37 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex rises 257 points to close at 35,689.60 in see-saw trade

PTI
Published : Jun 22, 2018, 4:10 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2018, 4:10 pm IST

NSE Nifty went past the 10,800-mark in volatile trade on Friday.

The Sensex rebounded over 257 points to close at 35,689.60 while the NSE Nifty went past the 10,800-mark in volatile trade on Friday, with institutional investors lending crucial support.
 The Sensex rebounded over 257 points to close at 35,689.60 while the NSE Nifty went past the 10,800-mark in volatile trade on Friday, with institutional investors lending crucial support.

Mumbai: The Sensex rebounded over 257 points to close at 35,689.60 while the NSE Nifty went past the 10,800-mark in volatile trade on Friday, with institutional investors lending crucial support.

Sentiment was buoyed after data showed that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who had been net sellers for the past several sessions, were back to buying mode on the domestic bourses yesterday. FPIs bought shares worth a net Rs 1,126.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) picked up equities to the tune of Rs 663.57 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

The 30-share Sensex, after a negative opening, slipped further to the day's low of 35,344.49, but staged a strong comeback in the latter part of the session. It finally finished 257.21 points, or 0.73 per cent higher at 35,689.60.

The NSE Nifty, after shuttling between 10,710.45 and 10,837, ended at 10,821.85, up 80.75 points, or 0.75 per cent. Both the Sensex and Nifty posted fifth straight weekly gains, rising 67.46 points, or 0.19 per cent, and 4.15 points, or 0.04 per cent, respectively.

Tags: sensex, nifty, foreign portfolio investor, benchmark
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple Watch Series 3 LTE review: Caution! You could get healthier

2

International Yoga Day: Kangana Ranaut twists her body like a pro in these videos

3

International Yoga Day: How the Apple iPhone and Watch can help you keep fit

4

In video: Tamil Nadu’s Anukreethy Vas crowned Femina Miss India 2018

5

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood has geared up for IIFA and celebrities have left to Bangkok for the same. Among those spotted were Aamir Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others.

IIFA 2018: Aamir Khan, Sonakshi, Varun Dhawan snapped at airport

It was a day of celebrations for Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday as two film teams partied in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Arjun makes Parineeti blush; Kiara, KJo, others also celebrate

Miss India was announced in a very star-studded affair, where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others glammed up the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez glam up at Miss India

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy day in Mumbai after returning from London on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Day in Kareena's life: Actress returns sans Taimur, shoots, chills with friends

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham