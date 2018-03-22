The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Mar 22, 2018

Business, Market

Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty nears 10,200

PTI
Published : Mar 22, 2018, 10:22 am IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2018, 10:20 am IST

The NSE Nifty also advanced by 32.70 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 10,187.95.

Sectoral indices, led by healthcare, metal, capital goods, oil & gas infrastructure, auto and FMCG, gained up to 0.57 per cent.
 Sectoral indices, led by healthcare, metal, capital goods, oil & gas infrastructure, auto and FMCG, gained up to 0.57 per cent.

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 100 points in early trade on Thursday, extending gains for the third session, after US Federal Reserve announced the widely-expected hike in key lending rate.

The 30-share index was trading 102.07 points, or 0.31 per cent, higher to 33,238.25. The gauge had gained 213.06 points in the previous two sessions.

Sectoral indices, led by healthcare, metal, capital goods, oil & gas infrastructure, auto and FMCG, gained up to 0.57 per cent.

The NSE Nifty also advanced by 32.70 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 10,187.95.

Major gainers that supported the uptrend were ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, ITC, Tata Steel and L&T, rising up to 3.05 per cent.

Brokers said sustained foreign fund inflows, increased buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and a mixed trend in other Asian bourses, after the Fed rate hike, influenced the market.

An appreciating rupee against the dollar also supported investor sentiment, they said.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 98.44 crore, while DIIs purchases equities to the tune of Rs 197.78 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was trading higher by 0.38 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.61 per cent in their early deals. The Shanghai Composite index was down by 0.93 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.18 per cent lower in Wednesday's trade.

