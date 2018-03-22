The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Mar 22, 2018 | Last Update : 06:19 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex breaks 2-day rally, falls 130 points; on global cues

PTI
Published : Mar 22, 2018, 4:23 pm IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2018, 4:21 pm IST

Sensex slipped into negative zone to touch a low of 32,963.31, before finally ending 129.91 points, down at 33,006.27.

The NSE Nifty settled the day 40.50 points, or 0.39 per cent, lower at 10,114.75 after shuttling between 10,207.85 and 10,105.40 during the day. (Photo: PTI)
 The NSE Nifty settled the day 40.50 points, or 0.39 per cent, lower at 10,114.75 after shuttling between 10,207.85 and 10,105.40 during the day. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 130 points today due to profit booking in realty, capital goods, teck, auto and banking stocks amid weak global trends after the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hike.

The 30-share Sensex opened higher at 33,206.99 and advanced to hit a high of 33,281.77 in early trade. However, it slipped into the negative zone to touch a low of 32,963.31, before finally ending 129.91 points, or 0.39 per cent, down at 33,006.27.

The NSE Nifty settled the day 40.50 points, or 0.39 per cent, lower at 10,114.75 after shuttling between 10,207.85 and 10,105.40 during the day.

The index had gained 213.06 points in the past two sessions on the back of unabated buying by domestic and foreign institutional investors.

Besides, a lower opening in the European markets and a mixed trend at Asian markets after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year too weighed on the sentiment, a broker said.

Equity benchmarks erased early gains after realty, capital goods, teck, auto, PSU, IT, power and bankex counters came under selling pressure, falling up to 1.28 per cent.

Banking stocks again faced the heat largely due to weekly derivatives expiry in the NSE Bank Nifty. SBI, ICICI Bank, PNB, Canara Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, and Bank of Baroda ended with losses up to 2.62 per cent.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 98.44 crore, while DIIs purchases equities to the tune of Rs 197.78 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

