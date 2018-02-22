The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 23, 2018 | Last Update : 12:54 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex falls on F&O expiry day; Feb series down 6.18 per cent

PTI
Published : Feb 22, 2018, 4:25 pm IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2018, 4:26 pm IST

Sensex after resuming lower at 33,817.09 fell further to hit a low of 33,691.42 intra-day on foreign fund outflows.

NSE barometer Nifty finished 14.75 points, or 0.14 per cent, down at 10,382.70 after shuttling between 10,340.65 and 10,393.15.
 NSE barometer Nifty finished 14.75 points, or 0.14 per cent, down at 10,382.70 after shuttling between 10,340.65 and 10,393.15.

Mumbai: Markets ended marginally lower in choppy trade today after yesterday's rebound in line with weakening rupee amid muted global cues and the minutes of the RBI's latest policy meeting expressing nagging inflation concerns.

The minutes from the February 6-7 meeting showed Reserve Bank of India monetary policy committee members were concerned about accelerating inflation as well as uncertainty about the strength of economic recovery.

The rupee depreciated 34 paise to hit a fresh 3-month low of 65.10 (intra-day) against the dollar today at the forex market, weighing on sentiments.

In the February derivatives expiry, the Sensex tumbled by 2,230.94 points, or 6.18 per cent, and Nifty declined by 686.95 points, or 6.20 per cent.

Traders said relentless capital outflows by foreign funds since the Punjab National Bank (PNB) disclosed that it detected fraudulent transactions with financial implication of about Rs 11,346 crore kept markets falling.

Squaring-up of positions by participants on the last trading session of February series contracts in the derivatives segment and a weak trend at other Asian markets after Federal Reserve minutes indicated US interest rates would rise further also influenced sentiment here.

The Sensex after resuming lower at 33,817.09 fell further to hit a low of 33,691.42 intra-day on foreign fund outflows.

But investors covered up their short positions at lower levels due to end of February series in the derivatives segment, helping the gauge to recover most of the lost grounds to settle the session 25.36 points, or 0.07 per cent, down at 33,819.50. During the session, it turned positive briefly and touched a high of 33,868.74.

On Wednesday, the 30-share bluechip index had gained 141.27 points. Likewise, the 50-stock NSE barometer Nifty finished 14.75 points, or 0.14 per cent, down at 10,382.70 after shuttling between 10,340.65 and 10,393.15.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,214.18 crore on net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 1,375.48 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

In Mexican cartel country, priests have uneasy ties with narcos

2

Wife divorces husband in Dubai for charging £100 everytime he gave her a lift

3

‘SRK looked like alien, Janhvi no threat to Sara’: Abhishek Kapoor ridiculed stars?

4

Study finds drinking coffee is liked to longer life

5

Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Xiaomi's new benchmark against the Note 5

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Baaghi 2’ launched the trailer of the action film in a grand manner in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baaghi 2: Tiger, Disha's chopper landing, eyes for each other do the talking

Numerous Bollywood stars were present in Waldorf Astoria Ras al Khaimah, UAE on Tuesday for wedding of actor Mohit Marwah. (Photos: Instagram)

Sridevi, Anil together, Sonam, Arjun, KJo, stars galore as Mohit Marwah gets hitched

Actor Mohit Marwah is all set to get married and his big Kapoor family turned up for the celebrations in UAE. (Photo: Instagram)

Kapoors and celebrations: Sridevi, Arjun, others in UAE for Mohit's wedding

Stars made headlines with their attires and wins at The BAFTA British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

BAFTAs: Jolie, JLaw, raise voice in black, Duchess doesn't; stars win trophies

Sridevi inaugurated a noble initiative at a educational institution in Mumbai, where other celebrities were also spotted on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi flags off noble initiative, other stars lend support to event in style

Asha Bhosle was honoured with the Yash Chopra Memorial Award at an event graced by numerous celebrities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rekha, Parineeti in attendance as Asha Bhosle receives Yash Chopra Memorial award

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham