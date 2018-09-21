The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 21, 2018 | Last Update : 02:21 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex recovers 900 points after plummeting 1,100 points; Nifty reclaims 11,100

PTI
Published : Sep 21, 2018, 1:51 pm IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2018, 1:58 pm IST

The Sensex plunged over 2 per cent on reports of DHFL defaulting in commerce papers, the DHFL stocks fell over 50 per cent.

The market sentiment was also hit by the fall in Indian rupee against US dollar. (Photo: PTI)
 The market sentiment was also hit by the fall in Indian rupee against US dollar. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex recovered nearly 900 points after plummeting over 1,100 points within a matter of minutes in afternoon session on major selloff in finance stocks, despite firm global cues and rupee recovery.

The 30-share index had plunged 1127.58 points, or 3.03 per cent, to hit an intra-day low of 35,993.64. It, however recovered nearly 900 points within minutes of the fall. The index was trading 171.39 points, or 0.46 per cent, lower at 36,949.83 at 1340 hrs.

The broader NSE Nifty cracked below the 11,000 mark, falling 367.90 points, or 3.27 per cent, to touch a low of 10,866.45, before recovering over 300 points to traded near 11,169.90.

Heavy selling was witnessed in realty, healthcare, banking, IT, auto, teck, power consumer durables, FMCG, capital goods, infrastructure, metal and PSU indices, which fell up to 3.65 per cent.

Yes Bank was the biggest Sensex loser, cracking 34 per cent to hit a one-year low after the Reserve Bank on Wednesday curtailed the term of its founding CEO Rana Kapoor and asked the private sector lender to look for his replacement by January 2019.

Other banking stocks such as PNB, Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Bank and SBI, dropped up to 7.44 per cent. Other major losers were Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Infosys, Sun Pharma, SBI, Maruti Suzuki and HUL, falling up to 3.15 per cent.

Among hosing finance stocks, DHFL led the pack by tanking over 50 per cent, followed by Indiabulls Housing Finance, Can Fin Homes, PNB Housing Finance and LIC Housing Finance cracking up to 17 per cent. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

R Madhavan talks about what makes a person an icon

2

A communal harmony message: Hindus, Muslims perform ‘aarti’, ‘azaan’ in same pandal

3

Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann’s reaction on mother’s pregnancy is too hilarious in 1st song

4

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

5

Manmarziyaan row: Scenes cut after objection from Sikhs; Taapsee reactions are epic

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham